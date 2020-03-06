Time to pack up your boots and put some spring in your step.

One of the best parts of warmer weather is shedding the heavy winter wardrobe, especially the heavy winter footwear. We love a good pair of shearling boots, but there’s nothing like slipping into a new pair of sandals with a fresh pedicure.

So what exactly is a spring shoe? Styles vary as widely as the season’s weather patterns: Sandals, espadrilles and slides all count, as do open-toe heels and extra-light sneakers. If it allows your feet to breathe and you can pair it with a spring dress, it’s a spring shoe. If it’s a bright or pastel color, all the better.

Below, our favorite spring shoes to shop now -- including a few pairs that are on sale!

Aria Platform Castaner Intermix Aria Platform Castaner So simple yet so extra -- five-inch heels, a two-inch platform and leather accents will do that to a neutral shoe. We’re already imagining ourselves showing these off during nights out with friends, upcoming weddings and any other opportunity where people will be taking pics to post on Instagram. $260 at Intermix

Danni Sandals BCBGeneration Macy's Danni Sandals BCBGeneration This season’s blue suede shoes are periwinkle suede sandals. Pastel-colored and easy to dress up and down, they will fit right in with the rest of your lighter, brighter spring wardrobe. REGULARLY $99 $59.40 at Macy's

Rubber Kitten Heel Sandals Zara Zara Rubber Kitten Heel Sandals Zara We can always count on Zara for pieces that are unique but not too out there. We like to think these kitten-heel slides were inspired by lemonade, with that bright yellow hue and clear heels reminiscent of ice cubes. $50 at Zara

Celestia Woven Mules INC Macy's Celestia Woven Mules INC Mules are often on our wish list for fall, but INC created this stiletto version with a woven upper -- aka lots of ventilation for when your feet get steamy. We consider these office-friendly even if your company’s dress code bans open-toe shoes. REGULARLY $99.50 $74.63 at Macy's

Natural Yarn Dye Majorca Cutout Sandals TOMS DSW Natural Yarn Dye Majorca Cutout Sandals TOMS These TOMS sandals are comfortable enough for everyday wear (thanks to the block heel, fabric upper and cushioned footbed) but so cute that you won’t get bored with them. $89 at Zappos

Palm Platform Slide Sandal Beach by Matisse Nordstrom Palm Platform Slide Sandal Beach by Matisse Consider these sturdy espadrilles the spring version of your black booties: They are what you’ll find yourself reaching for several times a week because you know you can wear them with anything -- and because they’ll give you a little lift. (They’re also available in three more spring-like colors: blue, ivory and pink.) $40 at Nordstrom

The Zilker SUAVS SUAVS The Zilker SUAVS Before you can slip into your strappy spring break sandals, you have to actually travel to your spring break destination -- and that’s what SUAVS were made for. These über-comfortable sneakers are lightweight, breathable, sweat-wicking and easily packable thanks to a bendable rubber sole. When you get back from Cabo or wherever, just toss ’em in the washing machine for a refresh. $95 at SUAVS

Melange Woven Slide Sandal Jeffrey Campbell Nordstrom Melange Woven Slide Sandal Jeffrey Campbell These sweet sandals remind us of wicker furniture in the best possible way: They make us think of picnics with good friends, lots of food and not a cloud in the sky. And is that color not the exact shade of actual lilacs? $105 at Nordstrom

Udele Signature Rubber Slides Coach Neiman Marcus Udele Signature Rubber Slides Coach It’s time to toss that pair of flip-flops you’ve had for so long that your feet can feel every pebble you walk over. It’s also time to invest in a sturdier pair of rubber slide sandals. Like most stuff from Coach, these will last for season after season. $75 at Neiman Marcus

Even Better Sneaker Seychelles Amazon Even Better Sneaker Seychelles It seems like every spring, we buy a new pair of white sneakers and then immediately stink them up with our sweaty feet. This year, we’re switching to these slip-ons with laser cut-outs, which provide a fresh breeze from heel to toe. (Although it never hurts to keep a good shoe deodorizer on hand...) Starting at $36 at Amazon

Nina Espadrille Wedge Sandal Dolce Vita DSW Nina Espadrille Wedge Sandal Dolce Vita A little leopard print goes a long way with these wedges. If that four-inch heel makes you nervous, note that the yellow band is a thick elastic, meaning it’ll hold your feet in without feeling constricting. $122 at DSW

