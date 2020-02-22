Jennifer Lopez in Miami. Kate Bosworth in St. Lucia. Assorted Kardashians in Cabo. Raise your hand if you've scrolled through your Instagram feed, seen a celebrity vacationing in some dreamy location and instantly wished it was you.

The bad news is that we're not about to give you a free trip anywhere. (Very sorry!) The good news is that many celeb-friendly destinations have become so popular that companies like Airbnb, TripAdvisor and Expedia now offer a ton of fun things to do once you get there -- at non-celeb prices.

The popular travel booking sites have teamed up with locals around the world to offer authentic, budget-friendly ways to experience your new surroundings, from boating around Capri (from $66 per person) to taking Bollywood dance lessons in Mumbai (from $37 per person). You can also use these sites to book a hotel or other places to stay, and TripAdvisor and Expedia offer flights and rental cars as well.

Below, eight of our favorite stars and their recent vacation destinations -- plus how you can soak up the fun without going broke.

Jennifer Lopez in Miami

It's not enough to want to glow like J.Lo glows -- we want to go where J.Lo goes, too. The superstar spent a lot of time in Miami to prepare for her epic Super Bowl LIV halftime performance, and while your trip probably won't involve a high-energy duet with Shakira, you can still make it memorable. Miami City Lights Night SUP or Kayak (from $48 per person) is a beginner-friendly stand-up paddleboarding experience that includes all the equipment and glow sticks you'll need for a two-hour night tour of the city via the Miami River. If you'd rather someone else do the physical labor, the Gourmet VIP Pontoon Boat Experience (from $99 per person) will whisk you and up to nine friends from Haulover Marina to South Beach. Drinks, appetizers and stunning views are included in this Airbnb deal.

Lucy Hale in London

Take a cue from Katy Keene star Lucy Hale and embrace your inner tourist while in London. After finding your own red telephone box and snapping a photo, hop on the London Eye ($35 per person), Europe's tallest observation wheel -- missing this would be like going to Paris and skipping the Eiffel Tower. Make a note to book an afternoon Tea at Kensington Palace ($116 per person), which includes a lesson on this proper English tradition and a walk through the royal gardens along with your cuppa. And if you're short on time, squeeze multiple historical landmarks into one day. We love the idea of the Stonehenge and Bath Day Trip (from $84 per person) because it covers bus transportation and admission into the ancient monument. You can also upgrade and visit the Jane Austen Centre and the famous Roman Baths for an extra fee.

Sofia Vergara in Paris

Sofia Vergara proudly took both husband Joe Manganiello and her own Walmart jeans for a spin around Paris last fall, hitting up iconic sites like the Louvre and high-end restaurants like Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée. Get your own VIP Louvre Museum Evening Tour with Wine Tasting ($113 per person) and peep the Mona Lisa at night with an intimate group of about 25 others (versus the faceless masses you'll encounter during the day). If a Michelin-starred meal like Vergara's isn't in your budget, try your hand at a cooking or baking class and learn how to whip up your own French specialty, from crepes ($52) to macaroons ($73) to baguettes ($28) to cheese ($56 per person). As for the Eiffel Tower, you can take one of many guided tour offerings -- but why not experience it en plein eir with a painting class (from $98 per person) from a local artist? Regardless of how it turns out, you'll cherish that DIY souvenir forever.

Kacey Musgraves in Cuba

Country queen Kacey Musgraves kicked off the new decade with a getaway to Havana, Cuba, perhaps inspired by her friend Camila Cabello's hit song. If you find yourself on this Caribbean island, jump at the chance to take a salsa and rumba lesson (from $20 per person) from an experienced dancer. It's a fun, active outing whether you're traveling with girlfriends or a significant other, and you can get a sneak peek at what you're in for on the host's Instagram page. For a truly unique outing, get an insider look at Cuba's rich and complex music history with the Vinyl Master Experience (from $79 per person). You'll spend a few hours at the home studio of DJ Jigüe, a world-renowned performer-producer and the subject of a 2019 documentary on Cuban music, and take a field trip to peruse rare vintage records.

Kim Kardashian West in Cabo

From Laguna Beach to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reality stars flock to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for its electric nightlife, free-flowing tequila and proximity to Los Angeles. If you're there to get a bit rowdy, the Cabocrawl (from $90 per person) has over 150 rave reviews from satisfied party people. It's exactly what it sounds like -- a night of bar-hopping, drinks and skipping lines -- led by a local guide. For a much calmer excursion just outside of town, this guided short hike (from $123 per person) leads to a river and hot springs in a protected national park. Another interesting option: the Tropicat Jazz and Wine Sunset Cruise (from $99 per person), which takes you aboard a luxury boat and sails past landmarks like Lovers Beach and Land's End at sunset. Dreamy!

Miranda Lambert in Maui

If you're heading to Hawaii, like country star Miranda Lambert and her husband did last year for a songwriters festival, there's no better setting to try your hand at surfing. More than 200 stellar reviews strong, Surf Lessons in Paradise (from $79 per person) puts you in good hands with the owner of Surf Dog Maui surf school leading the way. Get a similar adrenaline rush via the Haleakala 5 Line Zipline Adventure (from $125 for two adults), where you'll soar over forests and the Haleakalā volcano while taking in stunning panoramic views from above. You'll need energy for all that activity, so indulge in the buffet-style Hawaiian feast at the Te Au Moana Luau ($145 per adult) -- pig roast included -- while you enjoy an evening of song-and-dance performances.

Chrissy Teigen in Jackson Hole

Chrissy Teigen and her family recently spent time in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and she documented the highlights on her Instagram for her 28 million followers. What is there to do out here besides indoor ice-skating? For starters, a guided Sunrise Tour of Grand Teton National Park (from $143 per person). Wintertime animal sightings may include moose, elk, bison, antelope, bears, swans, wolves and bald eagles; if you live in a big city, just the prospect of seeing "wildlife" other than mice and cockroaches can be exciting. (You can take a similar tour at sunset, too.) Starting in May, you'll be able to gaze at the majestic Grand Tetons during a 13-mile raft trip down the Snake River (from $84 per person). The best part of this TripAdvisor experience is that you don't have to paddle at all, so you can focus on taking in the views or taking tons of pics -- whichever floats your boat.

Kate Bosworth in St. Lucia

Kate Bosworth took a picture-perfect trip to St. Lucia in December, and her posts inspired us to plan our own visit to the Caribbean island. There's so much adventure to be had here! On the Rainforest Adventures Aerial Tram and Zipline Tour (from $110 per person), you'll take an open-air gondola to the top of a mountain and then zipline partway back down -- the tram will take you the rest of the way. You'll probably want to get out on the water, too, and one well-reviewed option is the Full-Day Catamaran Sightseeing Cruise with Snorkeling (from $125 per person). Savor every minute of those eight hours as you stop at one-of-a-kind sites like Toraille Waterfall, the town of Soufriere's Sulphur Springs (the world's only "drive-in volcano") and Morne Coubaril Estate. Plus, you'll have just enough time leftover to snorkel.

