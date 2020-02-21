Fashion

Spring Trends Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Wearing Right Now

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
hailey bieber at justin bieber premiere
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

It's never too early to prep for next season and we're looking to refresh our wardrobes with new pieces. 

Celebs seem to have the same thing in mind as they're already stepping out in the biggest trends for spring. So get ready to ditch the heavy coats and sweaters for fresh spring-centric wares and accessories. 

Stars like Kendall Jenner are swapping long pants for shorts, while Hailey Bieber is rocking the It shoes you'll want to add to your lineup 

Ahead, discover and shop celeb-approved spring trends. 

Shorts  

Shorts of all lengths were spotted on the spring runways and they're making their way onto our favorite style stars. Zendaya and Kendall Jenner recently sported the leg-baring piece -- the Euphoria actress opted for the traditional short, while the supermodel chose an edgy wide-cut, longer Bermuda style. 

Zendaya at Fendi event
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Fendi
Kendall Jenner at Longchamp F/W 2020 fashion show
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

GET THE LOOK:  

Faux Leather Shorts
Zara
Zara Faux Leather Shorts
Zara
Faux Leather Shorts
Zara

Early On Shorts
C/Meo Collection
C/Meo Collective Early On Shorts
Shopbop
Early On Shorts
C/Meo Collection

High Waist Topstitch Detail Shorts
Vince
Vince High Waist Topstitch Detail Shorts
Nordstrom
High Waist Topstitch Detail Shorts
Vince

Ladylike Jacket

Kaia Gerber proves a jean-and-tee can be instantly elevated with a polished, buttoned jacket for ladylike flair. From tweed to bouclé designs, a topper like this will become a staple for seasons to come. 

Kaia Gerber in Milan 2/19/20
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Bouclé Jacket
H&M
H&M Bouclé Jacket
H&M
Bouclé Jacket
H&M

Tweed Cropped Blazer
& Other Stories
& Other Stories Tweed Cropped Blazer
& Other Stories
Tweed Cropped Blazer
& Other Stories

Little Tweed Jacket
Babaton
Babaton Aritzia Little Tweed Jacket
Aritzia
Little Tweed Jacket
Babaton

Square Toe Sandal

Strappy, '90s-inspired sandals continue to be a popular choice, but those with a structured square toe silhouette are the It styles to own for spring -- whether they're a stilettos, kitten heels or flats.  Hailey Bieber demonstrated how sleek and sexy they look when paired with an evening ensemble. You can also wear the chic shoe during the day. 

Hailey Bieber at Justin Bieber: Seasons premiere
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Doriss Strappy Sandal
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Doriss Strappy Sandal
Nordstrom
Doriss Strappy Sandal
Sam Edelman

Marg Sandal
Marc Fisher LTD
Marc Fisher Marg Sandal
Nordstrom
Marg Sandal
Marc Fisher LTD

Tanika Heels
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Tanika Sandal
Dolce Vita
Tanika Heels
Dolce Vita

Ruched Bag  

A handbag that boasts gathered, ruched details -- somewhat shaped like a croissant -- is all the rage right now. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a huge proponent of the trend with her coveted lineup of the luxurious Bottega Veneta bags. But we found styles that won't break the bank. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in London 1/23/20
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Space NK

GET THE LOOK:

Ruched Oversized Clutch Bag
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Ruched Oversized Clutch Bag
PrettyLittleThing
Ruched Oversized Clutch Bag
PrettyLittleThing

Small Knot Bag
Mango
Mango Small Knot Bag
Mango
Small Knot Bag
Mango

Gabbi Bag
JW Pei
JW Pei Gabbi Bag in Nutella
JW Pei
Gabbi Bag
JW Pei

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé and More Celebs Love This It Bag Brand and It's on Sale Right Now

The Nordstrom Winter Sale Is Here -- Save Up to 40% on Dresses, Shoes, Denim and More

Best New Beauty Products Launching This Month: February 2020

Discover more spring trends straight from the runways in the video below!  

Trends to Try in Spring 2020 | ET Style Feed

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.