It's never too early to prep for next season and we're looking to refresh our wardrobes with new pieces.

Celebs seem to have the same thing in mind as they're already stepping out in the biggest trends for spring. So get ready to ditch the heavy coats and sweaters for fresh spring-centric wares and accessories.

Stars like Kendall Jenner are swapping long pants for shorts, while Hailey Bieber is rocking the It shoes you'll want to add to your lineup

Ahead, discover and shop celeb-approved spring trends.

Shorts

Shorts of all lengths were spotted on the spring runways and they're making their way onto our favorite style stars. Zendaya and Kendall Jenner recently sported the leg-baring piece -- the Euphoria actress opted for the traditional short, while the supermodel chose an edgy wide-cut, longer Bermuda style.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Fendi

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

GET THE LOOK:

Faux Leather Shorts Zara Zara Faux Leather Shorts Zara $50 at Zara

Early On Shorts C/Meo Collection Shopbop Early On Shorts C/Meo Collection $155 at Shopbop

Ladylike Jacket

Kaia Gerber proves a jean-and-tee can be instantly elevated with a polished, buttoned jacket for ladylike flair. From tweed to bouclé designs, a topper like this will become a staple for seasons to come.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Tweed Cropped Blazer & Other Stories & Other Stories Tweed Cropped Blazer & Other Stories $149 at & Other Stories

Little Tweed Jacket Babaton Aritzia Little Tweed Jacket Babaton $198 at Aritzia

Square Toe Sandal

Strappy, '90s-inspired sandals continue to be a popular choice, but those with a structured square toe silhouette are the It styles to own for spring -- whether they're a stilettos, kitten heels or flats. Hailey Bieber demonstrated how sleek and sexy they look when paired with an evening ensemble. You can also wear the chic shoe during the day.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Doriss Strappy Sandal Sam Edelman Nordstrom Doriss Strappy Sandal Sam Edelman $100 at Nordstrom

Marg Sandal Marc Fisher LTD Nordstrom Marg Sandal Marc Fisher LTD $110 at Nordstrom

Tanika Heels Dolce Vita Dolce Vita Tanika Heels Dolce Vita $125 at Dolce Vita

Ruched Bag

A handbag that boasts gathered, ruched details -- somewhat shaped like a croissant -- is all the rage right now. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a huge proponent of the trend with her coveted lineup of the luxurious Bottega Veneta bags. But we found styles that won't break the bank.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Space NK

GET THE LOOK:

Small Knot Bag Mango Mango Small Knot Bag Mango $40 at Mango

Gabbi Bag JW Pei JW Pei Gabbi Bag JW Pei $79 at JW Pei

