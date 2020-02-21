Spring Trends Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Wearing Right Now
It's never too early to prep for next season and we're looking to refresh our wardrobes with new pieces.
Celebs seem to have the same thing in mind as they're already stepping out in the biggest trends for spring. So get ready to ditch the heavy coats and sweaters for fresh spring-centric wares and accessories.
Stars like Kendall Jenner are swapping long pants for shorts, while Hailey Bieber is rocking the It shoes you'll want to add to your lineup
Ahead, discover and shop celeb-approved spring trends.
Shorts
Shorts of all lengths were spotted on the spring runways and they're making their way onto our favorite style stars. Zendaya and Kendall Jenner recently sported the leg-baring piece -- the Euphoria actress opted for the traditional short, while the supermodel chose an edgy wide-cut, longer Bermuda style.
GET THE LOOK:
Ladylike Jacket
Kaia Gerber proves a jean-and-tee can be instantly elevated with a polished, buttoned jacket for ladylike flair. From tweed to bouclé designs, a topper like this will become a staple for seasons to come.
GET THE LOOK:
Square Toe Sandal
Strappy, '90s-inspired sandals continue to be a popular choice, but those with a structured square toe silhouette are the It styles to own for spring -- whether they're a stilettos, kitten heels or flats. Hailey Bieber demonstrated how sleek and sexy they look when paired with an evening ensemble. You can also wear the chic shoe during the day.
GET THE LOOK:
Ruched Bag
A handbag that boasts gathered, ruched details -- somewhat shaped like a croissant -- is all the rage right now. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a huge proponent of the trend with her coveted lineup of the luxurious Bottega Veneta bags. But we found styles that won't break the bank.
GET THE LOOK:
