Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé and More Celebs Love This It Bag Brand and It's on Sale Right Now

By Amy Lee‍
James Devaney/GC Images

By Far bags are on sale! 

The It accessory brand's trendy mini bags have made their way into the hands of so many style stars from Kendall Jenner to Beyoncé -- and now it's your chance to score one for yourself. 

Shopbop's sale features discounts on 15 By Far bags and a few pairs of shoes, including the Rachel baguette shoulder style to the teeny Mini top handle number you've seen everywhere on Instagram. 

Ahead, see how celebs style their By Far bags and shop ET Style's favorites from the sale. 

Kendall Jenner carries the '90s-inspired Rachel shoulder bag for a night out, paired with a sexy bright pink matching set. 

James Devaney/GC Images

Like her sister, Kylie Jenner is also a fan of the Rachel design. 

View this post on Instagram

😎🖤🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Hailey Bieber totes around the Mini top handle bag -- one of the most recognizable and popular styles from the accessory brand. 

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Beyoncé was spotted with the Ball Bag that features a structured shape and loop handle. 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Shop ET Style's top picks of By Far bags on sale. 

Rachel Baguette Bag
By Far
By Far Rachel Baguette Bag
Shopbop
Rachel Baguette Bag
By Far
REGULARLY $440

Mini Top Handle Bag
By Far
By Far Mini Top Handle Bag
Shopbop
Mini Top Handle Bag
By Far
REGULARLY $562

Ball Bag
By Far
By Far Ball Bag
Shopbop
Ball Bag
By Far
REGULARLY $688

Eric Bag
By Far
By Far Eric Bag
Shopbop
Eric Bag
By Far
REGULARLY $836

Amber Shoulder Bag
By Far
By Far Amber Shoulder Bag
By Far
Amber Shoulder Bag
By Far

REGULARLY $715

Uma Mini Crushed Velvet Shoulder Bag
By Far
By Far Uma Mini Crushed Velvet Shoulder Bag
Shopbop
Uma Mini Crushed Velvet Shoulder Bag
By Far
REGULARLY $562

Shop other fantastic sale items from Shopbop: 

Long Sleeve Voile Lace Top
La Vie Rebecca Taylor
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Long Sleeve Voile Lace Top
Shopbop
Long Sleeve Voile Lace Top
La Vie Rebecca Taylor
REGULARLY $250

Ultra High Rise Crop Jeans
Re/Done
Re/Done Ultra High Rise Crop Jeans
Shopbop
Ultra High Rise Crop Jeans
Re/Done
REGULARLY $240

Ynez Boots
Villa Rouge
Villa Rouge Ynez Boots
Shopbop
Ynez Boots
Villa Rouge
REGULARLY $225

Hannah Dress
Reformation
Reformation Hannah Dress
Shopbop
Hannah Dress
Reformation
REGULARLY $248

Hester Oversized Cardigan
Eberjey
Eberjey Hester Oversized Cardigan
Shopbop
Hester Oversized Cardigan
Eberjey
REGULARLY $269

The Pave Loop Tube Hoops
Luv Aj
Luv Aj The Pave Loop Tube Hoops
Shopbop
The Pave Loop Tube Hoops
Luv Aj
REGULARLY $95

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

