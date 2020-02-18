By Far bags are on sale!

The It accessory brand's trendy mini bags have made their way into the hands of so many style stars from Kendall Jenner to Beyoncé -- and now it's your chance to score one for yourself.

Shopbop's sale features discounts on 15 By Far bags and a few pairs of shoes, including the Rachel baguette shoulder style to the teeny Mini top handle number you've seen everywhere on Instagram.

Ahead, see how celebs style their By Far bags and shop ET Style's favorites from the sale.

Kendall Jenner carries the '90s-inspired Rachel shoulder bag for a night out, paired with a sexy bright pink matching set.

James Devaney/GC Images

Like her sister, Kylie Jenner is also a fan of the Rachel design.

Hailey Bieber totes around the Mini top handle bag -- one of the most recognizable and popular styles from the accessory brand.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Beyoncé was spotted with the Ball Bag that features a structured shape and loop handle.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Shop ET Style's top picks of By Far bags on sale.

Rachel Baguette Bag By Far Shopbop Rachel Baguette Bag By Far REGULARLY $440 $308 at Shopbop

Mini Top Handle Bag By Far Shopbop Mini Top Handle Bag By Far REGULARLY $562 $393.40 at Shopbop

Ball Bag By Far Shopbop Ball Bag By Far REGULARLY $688 $412.80 at Shopbop

Eric Bag By Far Shopbop Eric Bag By Far REGULARLY $836 $334.40 at Shopbop

Amber Shoulder Bag By Far By Far Amber Shoulder Bag By Far REGULARLY $715 $500.50 at Shopbop

Shop other fantastic sale items from Shopbop:

Long Sleeve Voile Lace Top La Vie Rebecca Taylor Shopbop Long Sleeve Voile Lace Top La Vie Rebecca Taylor REGULARLY $250 $150 at Shopbop

Ynez Boots Villa Rouge Shopbop Ynez Boots Villa Rouge REGULARLY $225 $157.50 at Shopbop

Hannah Dress Reformation Shopbop Hannah Dress Reformation REGULARLY $248 $173.60 at Shopbop

Hester Oversized Cardigan Eberjey Shopbop Hester Oversized Cardigan Eberjey REGULARLY $269 $188.30 at Shopbop

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Nordstrom Winter Sale Is Here -- Save Up to 40% on Dresses, Shoes, Denim and More

Best New Beauty Products Launching This Month: February 2020

The Best Celebrity Shoe Collections -- From Jennifer Lopez to Rihanna to Selena Gomez