The Best Walking Shoes That Are Actually Comfortable

Walking is one of our favorite ways to exercise. It's low impact, you can maintain a conversation about last night’s Bachelor episode while doing it and, well, who’s ever heard of a serious walking injury?

But just because walking seems simple enough, that doesn’t mean you can wear any old thing on your feet for your jaunt around the park. Supportive and well-made shoes can make all the difference in how many miles you put in without foot pain.

We rounded up some of the best women's walking shoes that also happen to be stylish -- meaning you can wear 'em off-duty, too.

Browse through ET Style's top picks, below.

Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Asics Amazon Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe Asics The gel in the midsole of this pair absorbs shock, which makes your steps feel soft and steady. That will come in handy especially if you’re walking in the woods or on uneven pavement. Starting at $54 at Amazon

Herzog Sustainable Sneaker Dr. Scholl's Dr. Scholl's Herzog Sustainable Sneaker Dr. Scholl's The plant-based foam insole on these sustainable sneakers is extra cushy. But that’s only the beginning -- the linings and topcloth are made from recycled water bottles, and a blend of rice husks and rubber makes up the durable sole. $100 at Dr. Scholl's Shoes

FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers New Balance Macy's FuelCore NERGIZE Walking Sneakers New Balance These shoes are slip-ons, which makes them extra convenient when your BFF texts after dinner to ask, “Want to go for a walk?” They also have Memory Sole inserts, meaning they're insanely cushy. REGULARLY $65 $55 at Macy's

Addiction Walking Shoe Brooks Amazon Addiction Walking Shoe Brooks Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only do these have great support, but the sole is totally slip-resistant -- just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast. $100 at Amazon

Air Max 270 React Nike Foot Locker Air Max 270 React Nike This super-stylish pair of walking shoes is proof that when form follows function, beautiful things can happen on your feet. Not only do they have a literal air pocket to absorb shock, but they also come in a ton of ever-changing (and brilliantly stylish) colorways. $150 at Foot Locker

ULTRABOOST S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Shopbop ULTRABOOST S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney The cushion of these sleek shoes allows for maximum comfort, even on longer walks. And the gold hue will make you feel like a million bucks. $220 at Shopbop

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Leggings for Every Type of Activity -- Spanx, Lululemon, Fabletics and More

Beauty Products Loved by Celebs Like Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner and More!

The Best Winter Boots That Are Functional and Fashionable