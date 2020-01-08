The Best Walking Shoes That Are Actually Comfortable
Walking is one of our favorite ways to exercise. It's low impact, you can maintain a conversation about last night’s Bachelor episode while doing it and, well, who’s ever heard of a serious walking injury?
But just because walking seems simple enough, that doesn’t mean you can wear any old thing on your feet for your jaunt around the park. Supportive and well-made shoes can make all the difference in how many miles you put in without foot pain.
We rounded up some of the best women's walking shoes that also happen to be stylish -- meaning you can wear 'em off-duty, too.
Browse through ET Style's top picks, below.
The gel in the midsole of this pair absorbs shock, which makes your steps feel soft and steady. That will come in handy especially if you’re walking in the woods or on uneven pavement.
The plant-based foam insole on these sustainable sneakers is extra cushy. But that’s only the beginning -- the linings and topcloth are made from recycled water bottles, and a blend of rice husks and rubber makes up the durable sole.
These shoes are slip-ons, which makes them extra convenient when your BFF texts after dinner to ask, “Want to go for a walk?” They also have Memory Sole inserts, meaning they're insanely cushy.
Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only do these have great support, but the sole is totally slip-resistant -- just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast.
This super-stylish pair of walking shoes is proof that when form follows function, beautiful things can happen on your feet. Not only do they have a literal air pocket to absorb shock, but they also come in a ton of ever-changing (and brilliantly stylish) colorways.
The cushion of these sleek shoes allows for maximum comfort, even on longer walks. And the gold hue will make you feel like a million bucks.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Leggings for Every Type of Activity -- Spanx, Lululemon, Fabletics and More
Beauty Products Loved by Celebs Like Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner and More!