The Best Winter Boots for 2020 -- Save on Sorel, Ugg and More

Unfortunately, it's still winter. The love-to-hate-it season is in full swing, with storms across the country and snow piling up everywhere. It's not that you’re not a winter person -- it's that you just haven’t found the perfect-for-you boots yet.

The best pairs of women's winter boots are warm, waterproof and not so bulky that you look like you’ve just returned from the Iditarod. In fact, the right pair should keep your feet warm and dry and create a cozy feeling that'll actually have you excited to see snow in the forecast.

From heeled shearling booties to lace-up pairs that protect your tootsies in even the harshest of snowstorms, each of the pairs below is an essential part of staying warm...and just happens to look fabulous, too.

Ahead, shop our highlights from the bevy of stylish winter boots available this season.

Courmayeur Valley Shearling Waterproof Cold-Weather Boots Timberland Bloomingdale's Courmayeur Valley Shearling Waterproof Cold-Weather Boots Timberland This comfortable and classic full-grain leather women’s boot from Timberland is waterproof and updated for the winter weather with authentic shearling collar, a gusseted tongue lining and rubber outsole. Pair these with a dress or jeans -- they'll complement any trendy winter look. REGULARLY $180 $135 at Bloomingdale's

Bugaboot Plus Zip Electric Cold Weather Boot Columbia Amazon Bugaboot Plus Zip Electric Cold Weather Boot Columbia The Columbia Bugaboot has a cute feminine look, which will catch the attention of everyone around. These lightweight beauties also come with their own thermostat -- rechargeable batteries allow for up to eight hours of toasty warmth for your toes, offering the ultimate in cold-weather luxury. The collar is lined with plush faux fur trim, while the rubber outsole lends premium grip to slippery surfaces, making the Bugaboot Plus a best-in-class choice when weather is at its worst. $400 at Amazon

Carden Waterproof Knee High Boot Ariat Nordstrom Carden Waterproof Knee High Boot Ariat These equestrian-inspired boots are the best of both worlds: They're practical and comfortable for running around in and still chic enough for outings like lunch dates and after-work drinks. Ariat's signature advanced torque stability (ATS) system and non-marking rubber outsole create sure-footed support and all-day comfort for your soles; these knee-high boots also feature breathable construction with waterproof, full-grain leather and nubuck. $290 at Nordstrom

Shellista III Mid Boots The North Face Macy's Shellista III Mid Boots The North Face These mid-calf waterproof boots with plush faux fur are no match for tall snowdrifts! They have shearling insulation for added warmth and removable cushioned insoles for added comfort. A trendy lace-up offering from trusty brand The North Face, these boots also look extra chic when paired with leggings or skinny jeans. REGULARLY $140 $104.99 at Macy's

Joan of Arctic Wedge II Buckle Ankle Boot Sorel Amazon Joan of Arctic Wedge II Buckle Ankle Boot Sorel Waterproof? Check. Perfect for the office and evenings out? Check. Slip-proof traction? Check. And, perhaps most importantly, these Sorel wedge boots will look stylish with jeans and a tee once you're indoors on a snowy day. Check, check, check. REGULARLY $220 Starting at $157 at Amazon

GrandExpløre Genuine Shearling Trim Waterproof Hiker Boot Cole Haan Nordstrom GrandExpløre Genuine Shearling Trim Waterproof Hiker Boot Cole Haan Even if the only winter hiking you do happens in a grocery store parking lot, these cushy Cole Haan boots will keep your toes warm and dry thanks their Australian shearling and waterproof leather upper. With innovative technical features and fabrics as well as a fashion-forward style, you'll be ready to tread both the great outdoors and the city streets. And don't even think about slipping around -- the flexible rubber sole has got you covered. REGULARLY $200 $119.98 at Nordstrom

Benson Boot II Ugg Ugg Benson Boot II Ugg If there's a toastier winter boot out there, we're unaware. The shearling wool collar on these waterproof stompers will keep your toes insanely warm, and the vamp-wrap straps are like a hug around the tops of your feet. These Ugg boots lend a rugged yet cultivated aesthetic to your favorite boho basics. A boot this cozy really shouldn't be this good-looking, but we're not complaining. REGULARLY $170 Starting at $89.95 at Amazon

Nicole Boot Paige Paige Nicole Boot Paige Who says staying warm can't be a stylish endeavor? Lug sole booties are a huge footwear trend this year, and the Nicole is Paige’s perfectly feminine take on the trend. These fashion-forward leather boots will keep your toes warm, and the rubber outsole can handle a dusting of snow or some slush. Plus, they come with an extra pair of cream laces, so it's like getting two pairs of boots for the price of one. $378 at Nordstrom

Voyager II/F Jimmy Choo Jimmy Choo Voyager II/F Jimmy Choo Fashion meets technology with these innovative self-heating Jimmy Choo snow boots. Sure, there's the shearling lining, but get this: A hidden USB port that connects to the Jimmy Choo smartphone app via Bluetooth allows you to control the temperature of the insoles. You'll never have chilly toes again in these über-stylish, insulated snow boots. Yes, the future is now. $1,595 at Jimmy Choo

