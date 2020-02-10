We like to think that the best coats serve two purposes: They keep you warm in cold weather (obviously), and they keep you stylish when others will look like walking marshmallows. Thankfully, we’ve found a bunch of winter coats that pull off both flawlessly, so you never have to be that girl who’s shivering in a cute-but-impractical winter jacket when the temperature dips.

There are thousands of winter jackets available in stores and online; however, you’ve probably learned the hard way that most of them are not as warm, weatherproof or waterproof as they claim to be. Our tips: If you live in or are headed to a destination with below freezing temps, a down puffer coat with a fur hood is your best choice, as the fluffiness of goose or duck feathers creates insulation in the form of small air pockets that trap warmth. Fans of ski trips should find insulated options that are weatherproof and waterproof and can withstand extreme weather conditions (like blizzards and hail) to stay warm and toasty. Some of the best options also include features like moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you dry and reflective strips to make sure you’re seen on the slopes.

Each of the winter-ready picks below is unquestionably stylish and good-looking, but all of them are also a smart cold-weather item to grab from your closet before you walk out the door (especially if there’s a bomb cyclone out there). And when paired with a cashmere scarf and a minimalist hat, you have an effortless outerwear outfit.

Trust us when we say these warm winter jackets might even make you look forward to dropping temperatures. (Just kidding.)

Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat MICHAEL Michael Kors Macy's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat MICHAEL Michael Kors If you live in an area that doesn't feel the wrath of winter and don’t necessarily need a heavy coat yet you travel to places where it gets cold, then this jacket was made for you. Michael Kors created this hooded, cozy, lightweight, long-length puffer coat with a packable design, which is primed for easy travel. Take an extra 15% off the price below through Feb. 14 with promo code LOVE. REGULARLY $240 $169.99 at Macy's

Metropolis II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka The North Face Nordstrom Metropolis II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka The North Face The extremely popular and versatile North Face Metropolis II has contoured quilting around the waist for a flattering fit, plus warm 550-fill goose down insulation to protect your upper body, hips and thighs from weather exposure. A durable water repellent (DWR finish) treatment is applied to the nylon face fabric to provide the first line of defense against wet, gross weather. With its snap-off hood, this sturdy jacket is basically a down-filled cocoon for warmth and protection. REGULARLY $289 $202.30 at Nordstrom

Women's Thickened Down Jacket Orolay Amazon Women's Thickened Down Jacket Orolay Get your hands on the Orolay down jacket, which went viral as one of the season's most stylish and affordable winter coats. Most recently spotted on Emma Stone, it features a fleece-lined hood to provide warmth during the entire cold weather season, year after year. Even better news: This coat is available in sizes XXS to 5X and comes in seven different colors. REGULARLY $246.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Rossclair Genuine Coyote Fur Trim Down Parka Canada Goose Nordstrom Rossclair Genuine Coyote Fur Trim Down Parka Canada Goose Ask any fashionista: Toronto-based label Canada Goose's Rossclair Parka is an urban must-have. The brand is known for its high-performance and sporty style, and this exceptionally warm option with duck down insulation is finished with fluffy coyote fur on its impressive hood. This It girl jacket provides maximum protection against cold winter temperatures. $995 at Nordstrom

Hooded Down & Feather Jacket Cole Haan Macy's Hooded Down & Feather Jacket Cole Haan This mid-weight Cole Haan puffer coat is an essential staple to add to your wardrobe -- it will never go out of style! It's also machine-washable, with water-resistant fabric and down and feather insulation with a hood. This fashionable winter jacket is still available in all sizes and comes in nine different colors that will flatter all sizes and style preferences. Shopping for a Valentine's Day gift? Take an extra 15% off the price below through Feb. 14 with promo code LOVE. REGULARLY $250 $124.99 at Macy's

Rach Reversible Wool Blend Car Coat Rag & Bone Nordstrom Rach Reversible Wool Blend Car Coat Rag & Bone This preppy A-line lightweight wool coat -- now majorly on sale -- reminds us of something Kate Middleton would wear. Reversible from charcoal gray to a windowpane checker pattern with a sleek tie belt, this Rag & Bone offering gives you double the style without taking up double the space in your closet. Pair it with jeans and black boots for your own winter princess moment. REGULARLY $795 $317.98 at Nordstrom

Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket Columbia Amazon Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket Columbia When a late winter ice storm hits, you'll be glad you invested in this water-resistant, insulated long jacket with reflective strips with omni-heat technology. Thanks to its storm hood with fleece lining, faux-fur trim, chin guard and two-way front zipper closure, that snow doesn’t stand a chance. REGULARLY $139.99 $110 at Amazon

Radalie Water Repellent Insulated Parka Patagonia Nordstrom Radalie Water Repellent Insulated Parka Patagonia On cold winter days when you honestly and truly can't even, this Patagonia parka made with recycled insulation will help you stay warm and toasty in the snow. Plus, it boasts water-resistant fabric -- the style of the jacket is designed to repel water to keep you warm and dry, while the lines create a striking and flattering silhouette. Another sensible reason we love this jacket: It's machine-washable. $199 at Nordstrom

Curly Faux Fur Bomber Jacket R29 x Eloquii Nordstrom Rack Curly Faux Fur Bomber Jacket R29 x Eloquii This on-sale bomber jacket is a collaboration between plus-sized line Eloquii, which offers sizes 14 and up, and the lifestyle site Refinery29. Cute, cropped and kinda curly, it's made of faux fur and features super-glam plush textures. It also goes with any outfit, from jeans to black skinnies to that shiny sequined skirt you've been saving for a big night out. REGULARLY $129.95 $49.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Double-Breasted Alpaca Long Coat Vince Neiman Marcus Double-Breasted Alpaca Long Coat Vince The show-stopping shade of this double-breasted button-front coat is all you need to make a serious style statement wherever you go -- although we're not complaining about the baby-soft alpaca/wool blend, either. Pair it with jeans for a more casual feel or amp up the glamour with pants in a complementary hue. Grab it now while it's wildly marked down from its original price! REGULARLY $1,200 $571.20 at Neiman Marcus

Ellgenic Long Belted Coat Ted Baker Bloomingdale's Ellgenic Long Belted Coat Ted Baker Pretty much any belted black wool coat gives us serious Olivia Pope vibes. Made from a midweight luxurious blend wool blend with a touch of cashmere, this Ted Baker wrap coat is both elegant and functional. An enduring wardrobe staple complete with a belt fastening, it's ideal for keeping you warm and keeping the cold out. $575 at Bloomingdale's

Notched Collar Bonded Faux Fur Coat Avec Les Filles Bloomingdale's Notched Collar Bonded Faux Fur Coat Avec Les Filles This heavyweight non-stretch faux fur jacket is sleek and well-fitted for a tailored look. We can’t promise that all your friends won’t try to reach out and touch this fuzzy teddy bear coat while you’re wearing it -- but we can say that you’ll definitely feel super warm and cozy in it. $279 at Bloomingdale's

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

