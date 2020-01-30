Need a new coat? Just look to the master wearers of outerwear – Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle!

The royal sisters-in-law are constantly spotted rocking coats that become the focal point of their looks. From polished, dressy designs to casual, throw-on styles, Kate and Meghan truly understand the power of a chic coat.

Since it’s the middle of winter (and many coats are now on sale ahead of new spring releases), we did some digging and found toppers that channel the top styles the duchesses wear in heavy rotation. Think elegant A-line swing coats that are one of Kate’s faves and waterfall drape wrap silhouettes that are a staple for Meghan.

Ahead, shop ET Style’s selects of winter coats, inspired by the royal style stars.

Camel Coat

Although Kate and Meghan have distinct personal styles, the sisters-in-law share a love for classics such as the camel coat. They both wore the essential within weeks of each other in January. We can see why -- the versatile color is easy to pair with many outfits and the sleek wool design never fails to appear elegant.

Kate Middleton in Woking, England, in Jan. 2020. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle in London, England, in Jan. 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Wool-Blend Dad Coat Abercrombie Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Dad Coat Abercrombie $220 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Puffer Coat

For more casual appearances, Kate and Meghan rely on a puffer to keep warm, especially when outdoors. The insulated topper pairs well with skinny jeans (another royal wardrobe favorite) and comfy footwear like flats and boots.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Redwoods Tree Walk in Rotorua, New Zealand, in Oct. 2018. WireImage

Kate Middleton in in Great Missenden, England, in Dec. 2019. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Emeline Packable Jacket Lole Lolë Emeline Packable Jacket Lole REGULARLY $135 $81 at Lolë

Waterfall Coat

A waterfall wrap coat with draped lapels and tie belt is perhaps the number one coat style in Meghan’s closet. She owns various colors from gray to red and often wears it with a dress or a sweater-and-skirt combo. The waterfall coat reads more effortless and modern in comparison to coats with the standard notched or peaked lapel.

Meghan Markle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in March 2018. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Wrap Coat Cole Haan Macy's Wrap Coat Cole Haan REGULARLY $420 $168.74 at Macy's with code: YAY

Military-Style Coat

Kate’s looks often embrace tradition and polished military-inspired coats rendered in dark green, gray and navy are a go-to for the duchess. Flap pockets, antique-esque buttons and piping are details that imbue the utilitarian vibe.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Bradford, England, in Jan. 2020. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Dove Coat Boden Boden Dove Coat Boden $298 at Boden

Swing Coat

The Duchess of Cambridge has a penchant for coats that feature an A-line, swing skirt silhouette. The feminine style is a dressy option for special occasions. Kate has worn swing coats in an array of colors from double-breasted designs to ones with faux fur collars.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, in May 2019. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Winter Dress Coat APTRO Amazon Winter Dress Coat APTRO $100 at Amazon

Trench Coat

When Meghan needs a lightweight layer, you can bet a trench coat is involved. Perfect for transitional weather, the versatile beige trench is easy to throw on during the day. The Los Angeles-born former actress loves it so much, she has worn sleeveless dress versions in warmer months.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Melbourne, Australia, in Oct. 2018. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Trenchcoat H&M H&M Trenchcoat H&M $50 at H&M

Trench Coat Lane Bryant Lane Bryant Trench Coat Lane Bryant $140 at Lane Bryant

Pinstriped Long Trench Coat Avec Les Filles Bloomingdale's Pinstriped Long Trench Coat Avec Les Filles $169 at Bloomingdale's

