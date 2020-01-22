Get the Look: Kate Middleton's Leopard Print Skirt Outfit

Kate Middleton just turned up looking like a street style star!

The Duchess of Cambridge was absolutely chic in a black turtleneck sweater, paired with a statement-making leopard print pleated midi skirt from Zara styled over Ralph Lauren slouchy suede black boots, while visiting the Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday.

Kate accessorized with an on-trend gold medallion necklace and topped everything off with a classic camel Massimo Dutti coat -- a style very similar to sister-in-law Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney camel coat, which she wore a few weeks back before her and husband Prince Harry's exit as senior members of the royal family.

Kate loves to combine luxury and affordable brands, proving no one needs to spend a fortune on their clothes and accessories to look stylish and polished. As expected, her Zara skirt has already sold out, but we found a very similar option from H&M for $25. Channel the British beauty's look -- all composed of versatile pieces that can individually be worn in so many ways -- by shopping ET Style's similar picks, ahead.

