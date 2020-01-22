Gayle King commends her friend, Meghan Markle, on her recent decisions regarding her life as a member of the royal family with Prince Harry.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with King about her upcoming GRAMMY special airing on Thursday when talk turned to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent headline-making news.

"I think that they made a decision that they think is best for them, and I know that I'm pulling for them one hundred percent," King tells ET.

The 65-year-old CBS This Morning anchor has struggled to see her friend get torn apart in the media as speculation about the royal family's knowledge of the couple's decision has been called into question.

"It's very hard to look at the headlines that said the queen was blindsided or they treated the queen shabbily. That's why I really appreciate that the statement from the queen herself saying these conversations have been going on for a very long time," King notes. "And so it was tough to see her get so battered and beaten because, at the end of the day, these are two people who are in love, who just want to be a family together. And it's no diss on the queen. It's no diss on the U.K., none of that."

Adding that she's "happy for them," King notes that she hasn't specifically asked Meghan, whose 2019 baby shower she attended, for the couple's first post-royals interview.

"Everybody wants that interview, of course. But I have not asked for it," she admits. "They will decide what's best for them. They will decide."

And though Harry and Meghan might be returning to a more commercial lifestyle, King is convinced that fans won't see the couple on any awards season red carpets this year.

"I can bet probably my first and second born child, who I love very dearly, you will not see them on the GRAMMYs red carpet," she insists.

It has now been two weeks since Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family. In the time since, Harry has met with his family to discuss the details of the decision. Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement supporting the couple, but noting that they will lose their HRH titles, will step back from royal duties including military appointments, and will no longer receive funds for royal duties.

The Gayle King GRAMMY Special will air Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

