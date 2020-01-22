Meghan Markle Shares Photos From Private Visit to Royal Patronage

Meghan Markle hasn't given up her royal duties just yet! On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared photos from a private visit to one of her royal patronages.

"Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period," the Sussex Royal Instagram account captioned two photos of Meghan at the animal shelter.

In one pic, a concerned-looking Meghan pets a dog wearing a neck cone while looking up at volunteer who is showing her something.

Meghan became a royal patron for Mayhew in January 2019 and, at the time, made a public appearance at the center while pregnant with her and Prince Harry's son, Archie.

This isn't the only private visit Meghan made to one of her patronages prior to the bombshell announcement that she and Harry were planning to step back as senior members of the royal family.

Earlier this month, Meghan was spotted leaving the National Theatre in London. She became a royal patron of the facility at the same time as her patronage to Mayhew was announced.

Currently, the former actress is in Canada with her son, Archie, amid the royal drama, and was recently joined by Harry, 35.

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II announced that Harry and Meghan would be losing their HRH titles, stepping back from royal duties including military appointments, and would no longer receive funds for royal duties.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations," the statement read. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Steps Out for First Time Since Megxit Amid News She Could Face Her Father in Court This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince Harry Smiles as He Lands in Canada to be With Meghan Markle and Archie

Prince Harry Trying to 'Protect' Meghan Markle by Taking Responsibility for Royal Exit

Meghan Markle Is All Smiles During Stroll With Archie After Royal Exit

Related Gallery