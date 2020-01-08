It's been almost a year since Meghan Markletook on her first four royal patronages, but the Duchess of Sussex has been keeping up with her duties, even when she's not in the spotlight.

After her return to official duties following a holiday break on Tuesday, Markle was spotted out at the National Theatre in London on Wednesday. The duchess is a royal patron for the National Theatre, taking over the role from Queen Elizabeth II in January 2019.

Markle was spotted wearing her hair in a sleek updo, with a blue button-down shirt, black trousers, and an oversized navy peacoat draped over her shoulders.

Backgrid

The private visit comes just one day after Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, reportedly made another private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, where she met with families and victims of London's Grenfell Tower fire with whom she previously collaborated on a cookbook.

Following the visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official public appearance of 2020 at Canada House next to London's Trafalgar Square. The couple and their son Archie spent all of their down time over the holidays in British Columbia and wanted show their thanks for the hospitality they received.

ET recently spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl about the Sussex's plans for the new year and they include working with their official patronages.

"So, the Palace won't give any details about exactly what they're going to be doing in the new year, but they have told me that they won’t be taking on any new patronages," Nicholl says. "So, I think we're going to see them visiting their charities, visiting the organizations that they're working with... They're keen to get back to work. I think it’s going to be a busy 2020."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in London for First Official Appearance of 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to the Spotlight: Inside What's Next for the Royal Couple in 2020

Meghan Markle Wears the Chicest Satin Skirt and It's Only $130 -- Shop Her Look!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Official Appearance of 2020

Related Gallery