Meghan Markle’s longtime designer friend, Misha Nonoo, has launched a maternity version of the famous Husband Shirt.

The classic menswear-inspired button-down sold out when the Duchess of Sussex donned the crisp white shirt with distressed Mother skinny jeans (another piece that sold out multiple times thanks to the “Markle Sparkle”) back in 2017 on her first official outing with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

Ironically, Prince Harry became, well, her husband shortly after and the Husband Shirt has become a wardrobe staple ever since.

So when Nonoo became pregnant -- she is expecting her first child with her husband Michael Hess who tied the knot in a ceremony in Italy in September, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended -- it was only natural for her to design a maternity style of the essential. The designer has collaborated with celeb-beloved maternity brand, Hatch, to release a new iteration for pregnant women, along with a dress version, which features a belt that comfortably cinches above a growing belly. Meghan has also worn Hatch during her pregnancy with Archie.

This isn’t the first time Nonoo has re-worked the iconic shirt. The New York-based fashion designer created a version for the duchess’ Smart Works capsule collection last year.

In December, ET’s Rachel Smith chatted with Nonoo, who spoke on the reaction to the versatile shirt after her royal friend wore it.

"It was obviously very exciting and she looks so beautiful," Nonoo said. "The way it transpired now is that we do husband shirt in all these different colors and the white shirt has always been the backbone of the collection. From when I launched it -- and now seeing that white shirt take on a life of its own -- people come in and they buy it in navy, they buy it in black..."

Shop Nonoo's Maternity Husband Shirt, $185, and the Maternity Husband Shirt Dress, $240, before they sell out, too.

The Maternity Husband Shirt Misha Nonoo x Hatch Hatch The Maternity Husband Shirt Misha Nonoo x Hatch $185 at Hatch

The Maternity Shirt Dress Misha Nonoo x Hatch Hatch The Maternity Shirt Dress Misha Nonoo x Hatch $240 at Hatch

