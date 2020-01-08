Fashion

Shop Selena Gomez's Dreamy Zebra Coat From This Affordable Brand -- Now on Sale!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Selena Gomez 1280
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Selena Gomez is winter style goals! 

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was recently spotted in London, looking gorgeous in a stylish outfit that we want to copy from head to toe. Gomez, who is in town to promote her upcoming album (dropping this month!), rocked a stunning zebra print belted faux fur coat from the trendy and affordable brand Mango. And that very coat is now on sale!

The cozy, fashion-forward topper normally costs just under $300, but you can score it for $199.99 -- a surprisingly reasonable price for a coat that looks so expensive and luxurious. Gomez paired the statement piece over a staple black turtleneck sweater and seamed straight-leg jeans. Her leather platform lug boots and square-shape shades offered the ensemble an edgy, rock-star appeal, but still so wearable. 

Gomez seemed to be rocking a new hairdo, too -- switching up her center-parted tresses for shaggy bangs. 

Selena Gomez in Mango coat in London
Neil Mockford/GC Images

If you can't stop thinking about the zebra coat, score it below at Mango. If it's still too pricey for your liking, we found a comparable version that's on sale, plus additional similar selects of the rest of her outfit. Ahead, shop ET Style's Selena-inspired picks to channel the star's style this winter. 

Belted Faux Fur Coat
Mango
Mango Belted Faux Fur Coat
Mango
Belted Faux Fur Coat
Mango

Score the star's exact coat before it sells out! 

REGULARLY $300

GET THE LOOK: 

Zebra Notch Collar Wool Coat
Rachel Rachel Roy
Rachel Roy Women's Zebra Notch Collar Wool Coat
Amazon
Zebra Notch Collar Wool Coat
Rachel Rachel Roy

This soft zebra print mid-thigh coat is so similar to Gomez's piece. The best part? You can score it for even less.

Perfect-Fit Turtleneck
J.Crew
J.Crew Perfect-Fit Turtleneck
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit Turtleneck
J.Crew

Our best tip when it comes to essentials like this turtleneck? Snag it in multiple colors. 

Aim High Platform Chelsea Boots
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Aim High Platform Chelsea Boots
Nasty Gal
Aim High Platform Chelsea Boots
Nasty Gal

Edgy platform lug boots are comfortable while offering a height boost. 

REGULARLY $72

Good Straight Twisted Seam Jeans
Good American
Good American Good Twisted Seam Jeans
Good American
Good Straight Twisted Seam Jeans
Good American

Available in plus and regular sizes, this straight-leg denim from Khloé Kardashian's brand features asymmetric seams and a flattering high waist.

REGULARLY $179

The Joy Brigade
Crap Eyewear
Crap Eyewear The Joy Brigade
Crap Eywear
The Joy Brigade
Crap Eyewear

A geometric silhouette that'll make any look effortlessly cool. 

