Shop Selena Gomez's Dreamy Zebra Coat From This Affordable Brand -- Now on Sale!
Selena Gomez is winter style goals!
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was recently spotted in London, looking gorgeous in a stylish outfit that we want to copy from head to toe. Gomez, who is in town to promote her upcoming album (dropping this month!), rocked a stunning zebra print belted faux fur coat from the trendy and affordable brand Mango. And that very coat is now on sale!
The cozy, fashion-forward topper normally costs just under $300, but you can score it for $199.99 -- a surprisingly reasonable price for a coat that looks so expensive and luxurious. Gomez paired the statement piece over a staple black turtleneck sweater and seamed straight-leg jeans. Her leather platform lug boots and square-shape shades offered the ensemble an edgy, rock-star appeal, but still so wearable.
Gomez seemed to be rocking a new hairdo, too -- switching up her center-parted tresses for shaggy bangs.
If you can't stop thinking about the zebra coat, score it below at Mango. If it's still too pricey for your liking, we found a comparable version that's on sale, plus additional similar selects of the rest of her outfit. Ahead, shop ET Style's Selena-inspired picks to channel the star's style this winter.
Score the star's exact coat before it sells out!
GET THE LOOK:
This soft zebra print mid-thigh coat is so similar to Gomez's piece. The best part? You can score it for even less.
Our best tip when it comes to essentials like this turtleneck? Snag it in multiple colors.
Edgy platform lug boots are comfortable while offering a height boost.
Available in plus and regular sizes, this straight-leg denim from Khloé Kardashian's brand features asymmetric seams and a flattering high waist.
A geometric silhouette that'll make any look effortlessly cool.
