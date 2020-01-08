Selena Gomez is winter style goals!

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was recently spotted in London, looking gorgeous in a stylish outfit that we want to copy from head to toe. Gomez, who is in town to promote her upcoming album (dropping this month!), rocked a stunning zebra print belted faux fur coat from the trendy and affordable brand Mango. And that very coat is now on sale!

The cozy, fashion-forward topper normally costs just under $300, but you can score it for $199.99 -- a surprisingly reasonable price for a coat that looks so expensive and luxurious. Gomez paired the statement piece over a staple black turtleneck sweater and seamed straight-leg jeans. Her leather platform lug boots and square-shape shades offered the ensemble an edgy, rock-star appeal, but still so wearable.

Gomez seemed to be rocking a new hairdo, too -- switching up her center-parted tresses for shaggy bangs.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

If you can't stop thinking about the zebra coat, score it below at Mango. If it's still too pricey for your liking, we found a comparable version that's on sale, plus additional similar selects of the rest of her outfit. Ahead, shop ET Style's Selena-inspired picks to channel the star's style this winter.

Belted Faux Fur Coat Mango Mango Belted Faux Fur Coat Mango Score the star's exact coat before it sells out! REGULARLY $300 $199.99 at Mango

GET THE LOOK:

Zebra Notch Collar Wool Coat Rachel Rachel Roy Amazon Zebra Notch Collar Wool Coat Rachel Rachel Roy This soft zebra print mid-thigh coat is so similar to Gomez's piece. The best part? You can score it for even less. Starting at $72 at Amazon

Perfect-Fit Turtleneck J.Crew J.Crew Perfect-Fit Turtleneck J.Crew Our best tip when it comes to essentials like this turtleneck? Snag it in multiple colors. $40 at J.Crew

Aim High Platform Chelsea Boots Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Aim High Platform Chelsea Boots Nasty Gal Edgy platform lug boots are comfortable while offering a height boost. REGULARLY $72 $36 at Nasty Gal

Good Straight Twisted Seam Jeans Good American Good American Good Straight Twisted Seam Jeans Good American Available in plus and regular sizes, this straight-leg denim from Khloé Kardashian's brand features asymmetric seams and a flattering high waist. REGULARLY $179 $125.90 at Good American

The Joy Brigade Crap Eyewear Crap Eywear The Joy Brigade Crap Eyewear A geometric silhouette that'll make any look effortlessly cool. $95 at Crap Eyewear

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Graham Is the Epitome of Pregnancy Glow in Her New Swimsuit Collection -- Shop It Now!

New Year, New You -- How to Up Your Fashion, Beauty and Fitness Game in 2020

7 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends From Emma Stone to Meghan Markle