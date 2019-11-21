Selena Gomez Reveals Her New Album's Release Date

The wait is almost over for Selena Gomez's next album!

On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer announced that her second solo album will debut Jan. 10. The 13-track album is currently available for preorder under the name SG2, though some fan accounts are speculating that it's a temporary title.

The exciting reveal came one day after Gomez shared a video on social media featuring both throwback and current pics of herself. The clip was set to her song, "Look at Her Now," which dropped back in October.

"Something exciting is coming tomorrow," Gomez teased at the time.

The album will mark Gomez's first since 2015's Revival. In an interview with Apple Music, Gomez shared why she waited so long to release her sophomore album.

"I didn't want to release anything that was mine because I didn't feel like it was the right timing. I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I've learned and turn it into something even better," she said. "I'm glad I did, because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I've never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen."

"I don't want to not express what I feel, because I know there's millions of people who feel the exact same way," Gomez added. "And I know growing up, all I wanted was to just connect to my favorite artists and listen to music when I feel happy, when I felt sad or frustrated."

Gomez also teased a bit about what fans can expect from the 11 yet-to-be released tracks, saying, "The rest of [the album] is very much where I am, however that looks. And it's actually really cool because even down to the tracklist and putting them in order, it goes really well with one another."

Back in July, a source told ET that Gomez's new music will be "a different side of Selena and very personal."

"Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world," the source added.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez Gets Candid About the Inspiration for New Album and Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Amazing' Praise

Taylor Swift Praises Selena Gomez's 'Lose You to Love Me' Song as the 'Best Thing She's Ever Done'

Related Gallery