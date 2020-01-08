Ashley Graham is absolutely glowing as she poses in swimsuits from her new collection!

The expectant 32-year-old model, who is currently nine-months pregnant, showed off her stunning bod in sexy styles of her fifth line with Swimsuits For All.

Available in sizes from 4 to 24, the brunette beauty's newest collection is for everyone -- pregnant or not.

Graham shared a video of her snacking on a burger while on set of the campaign shoot on Instagram. In the caption, she explained, "The real test when we were designing this line was that none of these are maternity suits!! All I had to do was size up and they are still supportive and have an amazing fit."

If you're already over the cold, Graham's gorgeous range of bikinis and one-pieces will inspire you to book a warm-weather getaway, ASAP. It's all in the details with this collection -- there is no shortage of bright, bold prints, tropical patterns and strategically placed cutouts and ties that embrace curves.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the collection, ahead. Receive 30% off on the entire Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All line with the promo code 120ASHLEY and up to 50% off on everything else (exclusions apply).

Vida Bikini Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Vida Bikini Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All We're obsessed with this bold colorful print! $126 at Swimsuits For All

Embrace Mesh Plunge One Piece Swimsuit Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Embrace Mesh Plunge One Piece Swimsuit Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All A classic black one-piece with a sexy twist. $148 at Swimsuits For All

Elite Havana Bikini Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Elite Havana Bikini Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Holiday break just ended, but this bikini is convincing us to book another vacation, stat! $126 at Swimsuits For All

Python Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All Python Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Turn heads in this snake print number with sultry cutouts. $148 at Swimsuits For All

