Overstock Sale -- Take Up to 70% Off Thousands of Items

There's still time to shop the Memorial Day Blowout sale from online retailer, Overstock. They are having a huge sale on everything you'll need to decorate your home and outdoor space just in time for the warmer weather. Shop through June 1 to get up to 70% off on thousands of items, including select furniture, rugs and more.

Take an extra 10% off select home goods by Abbyson, an extra 20% off select area rugs by Safavieh, and an extra 10% off select mattresses by Sealy. Free shipping applies to every order, and no promo code is needed to score these Overstock savings.

If you plan to spend lots of time in your backyard this summer, you might as well make it a place where you can kick off your shoes and truly relax with Overstock's outdoor deals. Whether you're eyeing a chaise lounge, outdoor dining set, outdoor sofa set, patio umbrella, full furniture set or a pair of chic weatherproof throw pillows, you can easily create your own outdoor sanctuary -- and score Overstock deals, too.

Below, shop our favorite finds from the Overstock sale.

Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-century Style Chair by Christopher Knight Home Christopher Knight Home Overstock Alyssa Velvet Arm Mid-century Style Chair by Christopher Knight Home Christopher Knight Home This mid-century inspired chair features a smooth velvet finish for a touch of old-world glamour. REGULARLY $332.49 $263.24 at Overstock

Simplify 3-drawer Wood Console Table Decor Therapy Overstock Simplify 3-drawer Wood Console Table Decor Therapy This classic three-drawer console is crafted from durable wood and available in several contemporary shades. REGULARLY $135 $102 at Overstock

Delmar Blue Indoor/Outdoor Geometric Wavy Chevron Area Rug The Curated Nomad Overstock Delmar Blue Indoor/Outdoor Geometric Wavy Chevron Area Rug The Curated Nomad A good area rug can instantly transform any space, including your patio. Shop this chevron rug in several shapes and sizes for the perfect fit. REGULARLY $89.99 AND UP $71.99 and up at Overstock

Naka Antique Copper/Black Plant Stand Safavie Overstock Naka Antique Copper/Black Plant Stand Safavie Yes, you "need" a separate bar cart for outside. Use this fun home item to show off your beverage collection, glassware and bar accessories. REGULARLY $189 $79.47 at Overstock

Lusso 7-Piece Outdoor Set Solis Overstock Lusso 7-Piece Outdoor Set Solis If you're decorating your outdoor space from scratch, opt for a matching weather-proof set. This one includes a gray wicker rattan sofa, loveseat, lounge chair, ottoman, two occasional tables and coffee table, plus white cushions and black and white striped pillows. REGULARLY $3,919.00 $2,634.99 at Overstock

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

