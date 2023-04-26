Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Offering Incredible Deals on Sleeper Sofas: Save Up to 60% On Comfortable Picks
It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress.
Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but sales are a great opportunity to shop for all your home needs — especially during Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. Right now, Wayfair's Way Day 2023 Sale is comparable to savings you'd find only during Black Friday. We are talking massive discounts on sectionals and sofa beds up to 60% off.
Take advantage of these Wayfair Way Day deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room, but also will provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down. Ahead, shop all the best sleeper sofa deals available now that your guests won’t dread spending a night on.
This linen couch features a multi-position, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
Taking its style from the looks of the 1950s, this vintage-inspired sleeper sofa comes in a variety of neutral colors. Not only does this couch fold out into a bed, but there is also extra storage underneath the bottom cushions.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it a great option for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room.
Made for two people, the family-size bed is made with stylish leather upholstery and high-density foam cushioning with metal frame and legs to provide ultimate comfort when relaxing at home. Whether you choose the couch in green, grey, or brown leather, your living space will have a touch of multi-functionality.
This vintage sleeper sofa in green velvet brings style and fun to any space.
With a hidden handle, the sofa is easy to open and fold, saving you space instantly. Even better, the sofa is ergonomically designed to soothe every part of your body.
Take off these oversized, plush cushions to find a pull-out queen size mattress. It even comes with two matching accent pillows.
For a contemporary stylish look, add this blue velvet sleeper sofa to your living room. And when guests come to visit, you can switch it into a bed within seconds.
For more affordable sleeper sofa picks, check out the best sofa beds under $500 to transform your space.
