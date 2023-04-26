It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress.

Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but sales are a great opportunity to shop for all your home needs — especially during Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. Right now, Wayfair's Way Day 2023 Sale is comparable to savings you'd find only during Black Friday. We are talking massive discounts on sectionals and sofa beds up to 60% off.

Shop Wayfair's Sofa Deals

Take advantage of these Wayfair Way Day deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room, but also will provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down. Ahead, shop all the best sleeper sofa deals available now that your guests won’t dread spending a night on.

Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa Wayfair Everly Quinn 67'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa Made for two people, the family-size bed is made with stylish leather upholstery and high-density foam cushioning with metal frame and legs to provide ultimate comfort when relaxing at home. Whether you choose the couch in green, grey, or brown leather, your living space will have a touch of multi-functionality. $1,300 $1,200 Shop Now

For more affordable sleeper sofa picks, check out the best sofa beds under $500 to transform your space.

