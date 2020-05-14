Blue Nile Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Select Fine Jewelry and Bands

From bracelets to wedding rings, lots of jewelry deals are happening over at Blue Nile right now.

Using the promo code SPARKLE2020 will unlock two separate offers on fine jewelry: up to a 30% discount on select jewelry and bands and up to a 15% discount on select engagement settings. Additionally, the retailer has put more than 200 unique stones from its diamond vault on sale. These prices are good through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and customers will enjoy free shipping and free returns on all orders.

Whether you are shopping for a ring for a major bridal event, diamond jewelry for a loved one or simply a new addition to your earring collection, now is a great time to shop and save across all jewelry categories.

Below, some of the prettiest pieces you'll want to purchase at the Blue Nile sale.

Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring Blue Nile This low profile diamond ring showcases seven round diamonds dramatically set in platinum. At 30% off (remember to use coupon code SPARKLE2020), this is a priceless purchase. REGULARLY $5,590 $3,913 at Blue Nile

LOVE Mismatched Stud Earrings Blue Nile Blue Nile LOVE Mismatched Stud Earrings Blue Nile When was the last time an earring has said so much? These on-sale 14k yellow gold studs spell out what's most important. REGULARLY $135 $94.50 at Blue Nile

Round Opal and Diamond Halo Pendant Blue Nile Blue Nile Round Opal and Diamond Halo Pendant Blue Nile A truly unique piece, this gemstone necklace is framed in 14k yellow gold and has a sparkling diamond halo accent. REGULARLY $900 $630 at Blue Nile

Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring Blue Nile This beautiful and delicate sale item consists of two intertwining bands -- one is micropavé set diamonds and the other is solid 14k yellow gold. We wouldn't mind having this as a wedding band. REGULARLY $990 $693 at Blue Nile

Channel-Set Diamond Bangle Blue Nile Blue Nile Channel-Set Diamond Bangle Blue Nile Blue Nile's website is full of stunning bracelets, and this 18k white gold bangle stands out as a chic everyday piece. REGULARLY $3,100 $2,635 at Blue Nile

East-West Solitaire Plus Diamond Engagement Ring Blue Nile Blue Nile East-West Solitaire Plus Diamond Engagement Ring Blue Nile Just the modern setting is included in this price -- make it your own ring by adding a diamond you love. Petite diamonds tucked below your center stone will make this ring sparkle from every angle. REGULARLY $690 $586.50 at Blue Nile

