Blue Nile Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Select Fine Jewelry and Bands
From bracelets to wedding rings, lots of jewelry deals are happening over at Blue Nile right now.
Using the promo code SPARKLE2020 will unlock two separate offers on fine jewelry: up to a 30% discount on select jewelry and bands and up to a 15% discount on select engagement settings. Additionally, the retailer has put more than 200 unique stones from its diamond vault on sale. These prices are good through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and customers will enjoy free shipping and free returns on all orders.
Whether you are shopping for a ring for a major bridal event, diamond jewelry for a loved one or simply a new addition to your earring collection, now is a great time to shop and save across all jewelry categories.
Below, some of the prettiest pieces you'll want to purchase at the Blue Nile sale.
This low profile diamond ring showcases seven round diamonds dramatically set in platinum. At 30% off (remember to use coupon code SPARKLE2020), this is a priceless purchase.
When was the last time an earring has said so much? These on-sale 14k yellow gold studs spell out what's most important.
A truly unique piece, this gemstone necklace is framed in 14k yellow gold and has a sparkling diamond halo accent.
This beautiful and delicate sale item consists of two intertwining bands -- one is micropavé set diamonds and the other is solid 14k yellow gold. We wouldn't mind having this as a wedding band.
Blue Nile's website is full of stunning bracelets, and this 18k white gold bangle stands out as a chic everyday piece.
Just the modern setting is included in this price -- make it your own ring by adding a diamond you love. Petite diamonds tucked below your center stone will make this ring sparkle from every angle.
