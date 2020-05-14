Shopping

Blue Nile Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Select Fine Jewelry and Bands

From bracelets to wedding rings, lots of jewelry deals are happening over at Blue Nile right now.

Using the promo code SPARKLE2020 will unlock two separate offers on fine jewelry: up to a 30% discount on select jewelry and bands and up to a 15% discount on select engagement settings. Additionally, the retailer has put more than 200 unique stones from its diamond vault on sale. These prices are good through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and customers will enjoy free shipping and free returns on all orders.

Whether you are shopping for a ring for a major bridal event, diamond jewelry for a loved one or simply a new addition to your earring collection, now is a great time to shop and save across all jewelry categories.

Below, some of the prettiest pieces you'll want to purchase at the Blue Nile sale.

Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring
Luna Seven Stone Diamond Ring
This low profile diamond ring showcases seven round diamonds dramatically set in platinum. At 30% off (remember to use coupon code SPARKLE2020), this is a priceless purchase.

REGULARLY $5,590

LOVE Mismatched Stud Earrings
LOVE Mismatched Stud Earrings
When was the last time an earring has said so much? These on-sale 14k yellow gold studs spell out what's most important.

REGULARLY $135

Round Opal and Diamond Halo Pendant
Round Opal and Diamond Halo Pendant
A truly unique piece, this gemstone necklace is framed in 14k yellow gold and has a sparkling diamond halo accent.

REGULARLY $900

Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring
Petite Twist Diamond Eternity Ring
This beautiful and delicate sale item consists of two intertwining bands -- one is micropavé set diamonds and the other is solid 14k yellow gold. We wouldn't mind having this as a wedding band.

REGULARLY $990

Channel-Set Diamond Bangle
Channel-Set Diamond Bangle
Blue Nile's website is full of stunning bracelets, and this 18k white gold bangle stands out as a chic everyday piece.

REGULARLY $3,100

East-West Solitaire Plus Diamond Engagement Ring
East-West Solitaire Plus Diamond Engagement Ring
Just the modern setting is included in this price -- make it your own ring by adding a diamond you love. Petite diamonds tucked below your center stone will make this ring sparkle from every angle.

REGULARLY $690

