BaubleBar Sale: Select Jewelry Styles for Under $20

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Courtesy of BaubleBar

On the hunt for new jewelry at a great price? BaubleBar is offering tons of styles for under $20.

With everything from ear cuffs to tassel earrings to statement necklaces to tech accessories like phone cases, BaubleBar is a top online destination for any jewelry lover.

BaubleBar cofounders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky launched the brand in 2010 as the ultimate playground for the latest trends, essentials and fine jewelry. Their budget-friendly products are also available at select fashion retailers, including Anthropologie and Nordstrom, and famous fans include Jessica Alba and Julia Roberts.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite pieces of BaubleBar jewelry you can grab right now for less than $20.

Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings
BaubleBar
Baublebar Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings
BaubleBar
Mini Laniyah Drop Earrings
BaubleBar

Not your typical diamonds. These beaded drop earrings are the must-have mini version of BaubleBar's best-selling Laniyah Drops.

REGULARLY $38

Tori Scrunchie Set of 3
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Tori Scrunchie Set of 3
BaubleBar
Tori Scrunchie Set of 3
BaubleBar

Your fashion-forward loungewear ensemble will be complete once you add a colorful scrunchie (and maybe a cute new pair of earrings).

REGULARLY $38

Antares Hoops
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Antares Hoop Earrings
BaubleBar
Antares Hoops
BaubleBar

Stunning mixed crystals are the stars of this pair of hoop earrings.

REGULARLY $42

Beech Sunglasses
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Beech Sunglasses
BaubleBar
Beech Sunglasses
BaubleBar

Wear these updated BaubleBar aviators on your next stroll around the neighborhood.

REGULARLY $34

Sol Initial Pendant Necklace
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Sol Initial Pendant Necklace
BaubleBar
Sol Initial Pendant Necklace
BaubleBar

Personalize a few of these pendant necklaces with the first letter of your besties' names, then spread the love.

REGULARLY $36

Mirador Resin Hoop Earrings
BaubleBar
Mirador Resin Hoop Earrings
BaubleBar
Mirador Resin Hoop Earrings
BaubleBar

For a fun twist on a fashion jewelry classic, shop these resin hoop earrings with a bit of a wave.

REGULARLY $38

Alidia Pinky Ring
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Alidia Pinky Ring
BaubleBar
Alidia Pinky Ring
BaubleBar

The brand's best-selling Alidia ring is available in multi, pastel and primary rainbow colors.

REGULARLY $44

Celestial Drops
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Celestial Drops
BaubleBar
Celestial Drops
BaubleBar

These blingy Celestial Drop earrings have crystal accents and shine to spare. Plus, they're available in a clip-on style.

REGULARLY $36

