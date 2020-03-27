Shopping

Reebok Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Items -- Sneakers and Workout Clothes

By Amy Lee‍
Fitness enthusiasts, rejoice. Reebok is having a big sale you can't miss.

The iconic activewear and footwear brand, a favorite among both professional athletes and fans, is offering an extra 50% off on sale items. Use the code TAKE50 at checkout to unlock the deep discount through April 3.

In addition, through March 29, select Seasonal Steal styles are only $26.99 with the code STEAL26. Shipping is free on orders over $25.

Ahead, shop Reebok Classic sneakers, running shoes, sports clothing and more by browsing through ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale.

Flexagon Energy TR 2 Training Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Flexagon Energy TR 2 Training Shoes
Reebok
Flexagon Energy TR 2 Training Shoes
Reebok

Classic, sleek black-and-white athletic shoes with lightweight cushioning for all types of workouts. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feel cool. 

REGULARLY $55

Club C 85 Women's Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Club C 85 Women's Shoes
Reebok
Club C 85 Women's Shoes
Reebok

These '80s-inspired Reebok classic leather court shoes are timeless and elevated -- looks good next to everything from jeans to dresses. 

REGULARLY $80

Gigi Hadid Track Jacket
Reebok
Reebok Gigi Hadid Track Jacket
Reebok
Gigi Hadid Track Jacket
Reebok

From supermodel Gigi Hadid's collaboration collection, this '90s-style rack jacket is the ultimate cool-girl piece. 

REGULARLY $80

Gigi Hadid Track Pants
Reebok
Reebok Gigi Hadid Track Pants
Reebok
Gigi Hadid Track Pants
Reebok

Match these track pants to the jacket for a Gigi-approved street style outfit. 

REGULARLY $90

Freestyle Motion Lo Women's Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Freestyle Motion Lo Women's Shoes
Reebok
Freestyle Motion Lo Women's Shoes
Reebok

This slip-on Reebok Freestyle sneakers with comfy foam midsole boast a super modern, minimalist design. The breathable mesh upper and pivot points on the outsoles make turns easier. Perfect for dance sessions. 

REGULARLY $80

Nano 9 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Nano 9 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok
Nano 9 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok

Specially designed for the CrossFit community, the Reebok CrossFit Nano 9 features a new Flexweave upper, added midsole cushioning to absorb impact and two outsole pieces for improved heel-to-toe movement. 

REGULARLY $130

Meet You There Low-Impact Bralette
Reebok Meet You There Low-Impact Bralette
Reebok
Meet You There Low-Impact Bralette

As far as stylish sports bras go, this one's it thanks to the color-blocking, open back and graphic Reebok band. The Speedwick fabric wicks moisture to help you stay cool and dry.

REGULARLY $35

Classics Linear Leggings
Reebok
Reebok Classics Linear Leggings
Reebok
Classics Linear Leggings
Reebok

Essential soft, stretchy black leggings with a Reebok twist -- check out the stylish vector logo on the side. 

REGULARLY $40

Forever Floatride Energy Women's Running Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Forever Floatride Energy Women's Running Shoes
Reebok
Forever Floatride Energy Women's Running Shoes
Reebok

Running shoes that mean business. The Floatride Energy's foam midsole features lightweight, responsive cushioning that'll work with you at every stride.

REGULARLY $100

