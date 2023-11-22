Sales & Deals

J.Lo and Kim Kardashian's Glossy Hair Secret Is Only $23 During Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian Color Wow
Angela Weiss / Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:56 PM PST, November 22, 2023

This lightweight spray leaves hair ultra-smooth, humidity-proofed and frizz-free for days. Shop now during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Black Friday is here giving us rare deals on products we wait all year to go on sale. Right now, the frizz-fighting, humidity-proof hair product used by Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez is currently marked down during Walmart's Black Friday sale. If you're planning to take a fall or winter vacation to a tropical climate, you'll likely want to pack this product in your luggage

A staple year-round, but a must-have for spring, summer, the game-changing Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is not just celeb-loved, but also a TikTok favorite. Thanks to Black Friday, you can score it for one of the lowest prices of the season. 

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Walmart

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Achieve the glassy hair look with the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, a haircare serum that tames frizz and smooths out hair for up to three washes.

$28 $23

Shop Now

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on Kim Kardashian for the 2023 Met Gala and on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shoppers say the Color Wow spray gives them smooth, glossy hair that lasts through three to four shampoos, without the chemical processing. Like a mini-keratin treatment, the spray fights frizzy hair for days no matter the weather with moisture-repellant anti-humidity technology. 

Color Wow isn't the only beauty product you'll want to add to your cart during Walmart's Black Friday sale. Before you check out, be sure to take a look at the mountains of incredible beauty deals and discounted best-selling haircare products to shop.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

