Charles and Keith Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Styles

Another day, another fashion and footwear sale: Charles and Keith is offering up to 50% off select products in their online store, plus an extra 10% off full-price items and sale items when you purchase two or more.

The lifestyle brand, which is based in Singapore, has earned fans worldwide for its trendy shoes, bags, accessories, wallets and sunglasses at an affordable price point.

The sale includes lots of chic flats and other footwear, handbags in a rainbow of colors and tech accessories so you can text in style. These prices are good through April 13 -- start your online shopping now!

Below, we've curated our picks for shoes and accessories from the Charles and Keith sale.

Semi Circle Croc-Effect Mini Pouch Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Semi Circle Croc-Effect Mini Pouch Charles & Keith This sleek little pouch holds your essentials and comes in four neutral colors. REGULARLY $19 $13 at Charles & Keith

Floral Embroidered Slide Sandals Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Floral Embroidered Slide Sandals Charles & Keith You can never own too many pairs of chic flats. Wear these with whatever spring outfit you choose -- they go with everything. REGULARLY $43 $33 at Charles & Keith

Multicoloured Woven Crossbody Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Multicoloured Woven Crossbody Bag Charles & Keith Save big on this crossbody bag -- it's just one of many fashion products whose price has been slashed by the lifestyle brand. REGULARLY $56 $39 at Charles & Keith

Geometric Frame Shades Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Geometric Frame Shades Charles & Keith Shopping for brand-new shades? This geometric pair is available in three trendy colorways. REGULARLY $79 $39 at Charles & Keith

Suede Block Heel Slide Sandals Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Suede Block Heel Slide Sandals Charles & Keith Stylish heels in a pastel color are the perfect pick-me-up. (We have tons of other spring shoe recs.) REGULARLY $49 $29 at Charles & Keith

Translucent Pleated Tote Bag Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Translucent Pleated Tote Bag Charles & Keith Another day brightener from the fashion retailer, this orange tote will be one of your most vibrant accessories. REGULARLY $53 $43 at Charles & Keith

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

