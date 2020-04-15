Marc Jacobs Sale: Save Up to 50% on Select Styles

This deal is in the bag: Take up to 50% off select apparel and accessories at the Marc Jacobs sale.

The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his ongoing online sale -- colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy dresses are just a few items whose prices have been slashed. Other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

The brand has been sharing the amazing work-from-home outfits of its team on social media. And while we love all-day loungewear, photos like these are inspiring us to put on a pretty spring dress and some makeup.

Below, shop our favorite fashion items online at the Marc Jacobs sale.

The Vanity Bag Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Vanity Bag Marc Jacobs One cute bag, two stylish straps. REGULARLY $495 $247.50 at Marc Jacobs

The Shirt Dress Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Shirt Dress Marc Jacobs You can wear this polka dot shirtdress with leggings or without. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Marc Jacobs

The Victorian Boot Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Victorian Boot Marc Jacobs We didn't know we needed to add these Marc Jacobs shoes to our footwear collection until we laid eyes on them -- it was love at first sight. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Marc Jacobs

The Mini Tag Tote Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Mini Tag Tote Marc Jacobs A mini tote bag to carry your essentials in style. The sleek design includes a magnetic snap closure. REGULARLY $350 $175 at Marc Jacobs

The Jogger Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Jogger Marc Jacobs Brand new designer running shoes are the ultimate form of workout motivation. REGULARLY $295 $177 at Marc Jacobs

The 40's Dress Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The 40's Dress Marc Jacobs Shop this printed floral jacquard dress with hand-embroidered sequins for a unique vintage-inspired look. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Marc Jacobs

The Glam Sweater Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Glam Sweater Marc Jacobs Not all stripes are created equal. Cashmere plus metallic details glam up this sweater. REGULARLY $350 $210 at Marc Jacobs

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

