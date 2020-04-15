Shopping

Marc Jacobs Sale: Save Up to 50% on Select Styles

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

This deal is in the bag: Take up to 50% off select apparel and accessories at the Marc Jacobs sale.

The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his ongoing online sale -- colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy dresses are just a few items whose prices have been slashed. Other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

The brand has been sharing the amazing work-from-home outfits of its team on social media. And while we love all-day loungewear, photos like these are inspiring us to put on a pretty spring dress and some makeup.

Below, shop our favorite fashion items online at the Marc Jacobs sale.

The Vanity Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Vanity Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Vanity Bag
Marc Jacobs

One cute bag, two stylish straps.

REGULARLY $495

The Shirt Dress
Marc Jacobs
The Shirt Dress
Marc Jacobs
The Shirt Dress
Marc Jacobs

You can wear this polka dot shirtdress with leggings or without.

REGULARLY $550

The Victorian Boot
Marc Jacobs
The Victorian Boot
Marc Jacobs
The Victorian Boot
Marc Jacobs

We didn't know we needed to add these Marc Jacobs shoes to our footwear collection until we laid eyes on them -- it was love at first sight.

REGULARLY $550

The Mini Tag Tote
Marc Jacobs
The Mini Tag Tote
Marc Jacobs
The Mini Tag Tote
Marc Jacobs

A mini tote bag to carry your essentials in style. The sleek design includes a magnetic snap closure.

REGULARLY $350

The Jogger
Marc Jacobs
The Jogger
Marc Jacobs
The Jogger
Marc Jacobs

Brand new designer running shoes are the ultimate form of workout motivation.

REGULARLY $295

The 40's Dress
Marc Jacobs
The 40s Dress
Marc Jacobs
The 40's Dress
Marc Jacobs

Shop this printed floral jacquard dress with hand-embroidered sequins for a unique vintage-inspired look.

REGULARLY $550

The Glam Sweater
Marc Jacobs
The Glam Sweater
Marc Jacobs
The Glam Sweater
Marc Jacobs

Not all stripes are created equal. Cashmere plus metallic details glam up this sweater.

REGULARLY $350

