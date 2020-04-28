Shopping

Wayfair Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Furniture and Home Decor, Give Back

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Spruce up your home with new furniture and decor for a good cause at the Wayfair Save Big, Give Back sale.

Take up to 80% off home decor and furniture through April 30, and Wayfair will donate 10% of all profits to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund, with a minimum donation of $150,000. (Use the Wayfair app to visualize new pieces before you buy.) No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied.

So what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of in-stock items across most categories, including furniture for your bedroom, living room, dining room and bedroom. You'll find lighting, sofas, mattresses, appliances and storage solutions. You'll also discover great coffee table, area rug and outdoor furniture options. And don't worry about shipping costs: It's free on every order over $49.

Below, just a few of the decor and furniture deals we're loving at the Wayfair sale.

Wyona Abstract Light Gray Area Rug
A rug is a super easy way to freshen up a room -- no assembly, no hanging. Grab this stain resistant area rug for your living room, dining room, bedroom or any other high-traffic area.

REGULARLY $207

Pemberton Geometric Bookcase
Organize and display your precious stuff, from books to picture frames to knickknacks. Thanks to the open back design, this bookcase can also serve as a room divider.

REGULARLY $139.99

Ascencio Task Chair
Does your home office setup include an ergonomic task chair? This one takes pressure off your lower legs with the slightly curved edge of the waterfall seat.

REGULARLY $163

Yedinak Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror
Use a large mirror (well, technically its reflection) to fake a bigger space. This beauty is more than half off right now and comes in six finishes.

REGULARLY $174

Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Yep, Wayfair can help you maximize your outdoor space, too. If you've played Giant Jenga at a bar before, you know how fun it can be. This will be a hit at home all summer long.

REGULARLY $169.99

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

