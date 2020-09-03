AllModern Labor Day Sale: Get 40% Off and 15% Off With Code
Bored in the house? Shop the AllModern Labor Day Sale and breathe new life into your space with stylish furniture.
Right now, you can save big on items for every inch of your home by taking an extra 15% off clearance items with promo code EXTRA15. For your living room, shop select TV stand, sofa, coffee table and area rug styles. Get a bedroom furniture and decor upgrade with a new mattress, pillow or accent chair. And for your backyard, enjoy savings on stunning outdoor furniture pieces. If you're working with a small space -- or want to make your WFH setup more cozy -- browse home decor like table lamps, wall hangings and planters for your growing collection of houseplants.
AllModern is part of a family of retailer sites including Wayfair and Joss & Main. In addition to modern furniture, AllModern offers room inspiration, free shipping over $35 and easy returns. Only select items are marked down in the clearance sale section. No promo code is needed.
Below, spruce up your living space with our favorite deal after deal from the AllModern Labor Day Sale.
The Harriette 4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions can break up into two pieces with a coffee table.
With a list price of nearly $2,000, you'll save more than 37% on this upholstered canopy bed. Choose from three sizes and 10 soft colors.
A crucial piece of furniture is your sofa. This faux leather couch is not only a stunning statement piece -- right now, it's 42% off the retail price. It also comes in black and white.
This Gavin Dining Table set is perfect for outdoor summer picnics and dining under the stars in your backyard.
The Millis Club Patio Chair with Sunbrella Cushion is the perfect addition to your patio and backyard area.
This neutral swivel chair makes up for its lack of color with style -- a subtle herringbone pattern and a truly unique texture.
Save 35% on this sleek, 6-foot dining table, perfect for friend or family gatherings. Take up to 15% off wood and upholstered dining chairs for a complete set.
This Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug is a chic boho addition to your living room, dining room, kitchen or hallway.
This African Mudcloth Rectangular Cotton Pillow Cover & Insert Set is a retro two-pillow deal with geometric designs.
Shop the entire AllModern Clearance Sale while the items you want are still in stock.
