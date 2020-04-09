The Nordstrom Spring Sale is still going strong with up to 60% off apparel, sneakers, home goods, beauty brands and more.

These markdowns in the department store's online shop include pieces from go-to brands like Madewell, Free People, Kate Spade New York, Topshop, Sam Edelman and so many more. Nordstrom's free shipping and returns make it easy to shop this sale, as most of us are currently not leaving the house.

The Spring Sale is in tandem with Nordstrom's ongoing Better Together Sale, in which the store teams up with brands to offer additional discounts. That sale, which ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 11, includes savings on Halogen, the Nordstrom Men's Shop and more.

We think these Nordstrom sale deals are as good as the ones we see at landmark events like the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and its Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Winter Sales.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's faves from the current Nordstrom sale.

Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In High Waist Leggings Zella Whether you're lounging or working out in the living room, this versatile legging does it all. REGULARLY $59 $35.40 at Nordstrom

Baja Babe Strapless Midi Dress Free People Nordstrom Baja Babe Strapless Midi Dress Free People Proof you can be cute, chic and comfy all at once. This strapless dress with a leafy metallic print also comes in black. REGULARLY $168 $126 at Nordstrom

Sage Slide Sandal Matisse Nordstrom Sage Slide Sandal Matisse These sleek slides come in pink, gold, khaki and white. If you normally wear a half-size shoe, order the next size up. REGULARLY $58.95 $44.21 at Nordstrom

Whisp Faux Fur Throw Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Whisp Faux Fur Throw Treasure & Bond Is there anything more homey than snuggling up in a faux fur blanket? We think not. This cocoon of comfort adds a cozy touch to the room even when it's not in use. REGULARLY $139 $55.60 at Nordstrom

Breezy Basics Jumpsuit Becca Nordstrom Breezy Basics Jumpsuit Becca An easy-breezy jumpsuit is the perfect piece to lounge in. REGULARLY $78 $58.50 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

