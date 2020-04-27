Rugs USA: Take Up to 75% Off Select Styles (Plus Free Shipping!)
Looking to spruce up your decor now that you're spending more time inside? Upgrade your floors with big savings from Rugs USA.
The retailer is calling these deals its "Spring Black Friday" event because the savings are up to 75% off, plus free shipping. No promo code needed -- sale prices are automatically applied at checkout. These special offers end April 27.
Pretty much any style, color and size of rug you could dream of is on sale, from wool to jute to cotton and more. That means decorating (or redecorating) any room is just a few clicks away. And if you're looking for furniture or other decor, make sure you check out Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back sale.
Below, shop our favorite items from the Rugs USA sale.
This candy-colored handwoven rug was made for a kids' room or play area.
Put this extra-fluffy shag rug next to your bed so it'll feel like you're walking on clouds first thing in the morning.
We can see this elevating an entryway, hallway or even a bathroom.
For a more eco-friendly route, this 100% jute rug is both natural and neutral.
The perfect rug for your living room, dining room or other high-traffic spot -- it has a herringbone design that's ideal for stain-prone families.
A faux cowhide area rug with gilded accents is the carpet combination we never knew we needed.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
