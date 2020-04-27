Rugs USA: Take Up to 75% Off Select Styles (Plus Free Shipping!)

Looking to spruce up your decor now that you're spending more time inside? Upgrade your floors with big savings from Rugs USA.

The retailer is calling these deals its "Spring Black Friday" event because the savings are up to 75% off, plus free shipping. No promo code needed -- sale prices are automatically applied at checkout. These special offers end April 27.

Pretty much any style, color and size of rug you could dream of is on sale, from wool to jute to cotton and more. That means decorating (or redecorating) any room is just a few clicks away. And if you're looking for furniture or other decor, make sure you check out Wayfair's Save Big, Give Back sale.

Below, shop our favorite items from the Rugs USA sale.

Magenta Hand Woven Candy Striped Chevron Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Magenta Hand Woven Candy Striped Chevron Area Rug Rugs USA This candy-colored handwoven rug was made for a kids' room or play area. REGULARLY $89.61 AND UP $24.70 and up at Rugs USA

Light Gray Faux Sheepskin Quarto Shag Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Light Gray Faux Sheepskin Quarto Shag Area Rug Rugs USA Put this extra-fluffy shag rug next to your bed so it'll feel like you're walking on clouds first thing in the morning. REGULARLY $187.19 $84.80 at Rugs USA

Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Ivory Solid Shag With Tassels Area Rug Rugs USA We can see this elevating an entryway, hallway or even a bathroom. REGULARLY $37.69 AND UP $26.50 and up at Rugs USA

Natural Jute Braided Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Natural Jute Braided Area Rug Rugs USA For a more eco-friendly route, this 100% jute rug is both natural and neutral. REGULARLY $50.69 AND UP $39.40 and up at Rugs USA

Blue Reverse Herringbone Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Blue Reverse Herringbone Area Rug Rugs USA The perfect rug for your living room, dining room or other high-traffic spot -- it has a herringbone design that's ideal for stain-prone families. REGULARLY $212.65 AND UP $85.60 and up at Rugs USA

Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug Rugs USA Rugs USA Black Macchiato Faux Cowhide Area Rug Rugs USA A faux cowhide area rug with gilded accents is the carpet combination we never knew we needed. REGULARLY $127.39 AND UP $56.50 and up at Rugs USA

