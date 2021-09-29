Shopping

Self-Care Gifts for Mom and Dad

By Jessica Learish
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mom and daughter hug while exchanging gifts
Getty Images

From parents to in-laws to chosen mother and father figures, the moms and dads of the world can be tough to shop for.

If they've gone through many cycles of gift-giving occasions, they're likely pretty flush with stuff. But the one thing these nurturers consistently run short on is the time and headspace for self-care. That’s where you come in, expert gift giver.

To help you, we scoured the internet and tracked down the most soothing self-care gifts under $50. Your parents — or the mom or dad in your life — will be so well-rested, hydrated and cozy, you’ll earn favorite status in no time.

Here are 11 thoughtful gift ideas for treating mom and dad to some serious self-care.

DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if mom doesn't have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience.
$19 AT DAVIDSTEA
Glossier Skincare Edit
Glossier Skincare Edit
Glossier
Glossier Skincare Edit
This popular care package from beauty brand Glossier will help the parents in your life keep their skin glowing through all of life's ups and downs. In the pack, they'll find Glossier's Milk Jelly cleanser, Super Bounce serum, Futuredew oil and serum hybrid, a jar of priming moisturizer and two flavors of the brand's famous Balm Dotcom lip balm.
$50 AT GLOSSIER
Meepo massage gun
Meepo massage gun
Meepo via Amazon
Meepo massage gun
This highly-rated massage gun comes with six interchangeable massage heads designed to work out kinks in any muscle group.
$40 AT AMAZON
Flowers from The Bouqs Co.
Bouqs Hayride fall bouquet
The Bouqs Co.
Flowers from The Bouqs Co.
They say that plants make people happy, and these flowers are no exception. A 15-stem bouquet, like this beautiful "Hayride" fall variety, costs just $49.
$49 AT THE BOUQS CO.
Headspace
Headspace app
Headspace
Headspace
Give your favorite mom or dad the gift of a calm mind with a subscription to Headspace, a meditation app that helps users fall asleep, manage stress and learn about mindfulness. It's the perfect gift idea for a mom or dad sleep training a new baby or for the parent in search of a self care routine. A month-long subscription costs $12.99.
$13 PER MONTH AT HEADSPACE
Bamboo Bath Caddy
Bamboo bath caddy
XcE via Amazon
Bamboo Bath Caddy
While a rubber ducky might make bath time lots of fun for a baby, working moms and dads might prefer a bath caddy. This stylish caddy easily holds a book, an e-reader or a glass of something tasty.
$37 AT AMAZON
Unisex Egyptian Cotton Waffle Robe
Waffle robe
Luxor Linens via Amazon
Unisex Egyptian Cotton Waffle Robe
After a nice, warm bath, nobody wants to upend their relaxation by hunting for real pants. This resort-style waffle robe is much cozier than street clothes.
$45 AT AMAZON
Milk Bar Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar
Milk Bar Cookie Faves Tin
When the going gets tough, the tough eat cookies. And Milk Bar ships nationwide.
$39 AT MILK BAR
Motivational Water Bottle
Motivational water bottle
Adolph via Amazon
Motivational Water Bottle
Staying hydrated can be a real challenge, especially for a busy mom or dad. This 64-ounce motivational bottle from Adolph will help your parent keep track of his or her water intake over the course of the day.
$15 AT AMAZON
Himalayan Salt Lamp
Himalayan salt lamp
Urban Outfitters
Himalayan Salt Lamp
Wellness gurus say that Himalayan salt lamps can improve mood, freshen air and even improve allergy symptoms. While there is scant medical evidence to corroborate these claims, they are a pretty nightstand accessory, and they cast a warm, soothing light — which is good enough for us.
$34 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Paddywax Apothecary Amber & Smoke Candle
Paddywax Candle Amber & Smoke
Paddywax via Amazon
Paddywax Apothecary Amber & Smoke Candle
A lovely scented candle makes a thoughtful gift for just about anyone. This "Amber & Smoke" scent is spicy and subtle, with hints of amber, cinnamon and sandalwood.
$20 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Black-Owned Businesses in Health and Wellness to Support

Your Guide to Pairing Jeans and Boots This Fall

Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

 

 