Self-Care Gifts for Mom and Dad

From parents to in-laws to chosen mother and father figures, the moms and dads of the world can be tough to shop for.

If they've gone through many cycles of gift-giving occasions, they're likely pretty flush with stuff. But the one thing these nurturers consistently run short on is the time and headspace for self-care. That’s where you come in, expert gift giver.

To help you, we scoured the internet and tracked down the most soothing self-care gifts under $50. Your parents — or the mom or dad in your life — will be so well-rested, hydrated and cozy, you’ll earn favorite status in no time.

Here are 11 thoughtful gift ideas for treating mom and dad to some serious self-care.

DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit DAVIDsTEA DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if mom doesn't have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience. $19 AT DAVIDSTEA Buy Now

Glossier Skincare Edit Glossier Glossier Skincare Edit This popular care package from beauty brand Glossier will help the parents in your life keep their skin glowing through all of life's ups and downs. In the pack, they'll find Glossier's Milk Jelly cleanser, Super Bounce serum, Futuredew oil and serum hybrid, a jar of priming moisturizer and two flavors of the brand's famous Balm Dotcom lip balm. $50 AT GLOSSIER Buy Now

Meepo massage gun Meepo via Amazon Meepo massage gun This highly-rated massage gun comes with six interchangeable massage heads designed to work out kinks in any muscle group. $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Headspace Headspace Headspace Give your favorite mom or dad the gift of a calm mind with a subscription to Headspace, a meditation app that helps users fall asleep, manage stress and learn about mindfulness. It's the perfect gift idea for a mom or dad sleep training a new baby or for the parent in search of a self care routine. A month-long subscription costs $12.99. $13 PER MONTH AT HEADSPACE Buy Now

Bamboo Bath Caddy XcE via Amazon Bamboo Bath Caddy While a rubber ducky might make bath time lots of fun for a baby, working moms and dads might prefer a bath caddy. This stylish caddy easily holds a book, an e-reader or a glass of something tasty. $37 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Motivational Water Bottle Adolph via Amazon Motivational Water Bottle Staying hydrated can be a real challenge, especially for a busy mom or dad. This 64-ounce motivational bottle from Adolph will help your parent keep track of his or her water intake over the course of the day. $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Himalayan Salt Lamp Urban Outfitters Himalayan Salt Lamp Wellness gurus say that Himalayan salt lamps can improve mood, freshen air and even improve allergy symptoms. While there is scant medical evidence to corroborate these claims, they are a pretty nightstand accessory, and they cast a warm, soothing light — which is good enough for us. $34 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Black-Owned Businesses in Health and Wellness to Support

Your Guide to Pairing Jeans and Boots This Fall

Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything