Self-Care Gifts for Mom and Dad
From parents to in-laws to chosen mother and father figures, the moms and dads of the world can be tough to shop for.
If they've gone through many cycles of gift-giving occasions, they're likely pretty flush with stuff. But the one thing these nurturers consistently run short on is the time and headspace for self-care. That’s where you come in, expert gift giver.
To help you, we scoured the internet and tracked down the most soothing self-care gifts under $50. Your parents — or the mom or dad in your life — will be so well-rested, hydrated and cozy, you’ll earn favorite status in no time.
Here are 11 thoughtful gift ideas for treating mom and dad to some serious self-care.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More
Black-Owned Businesses in Health and Wellness to Support
Your Guide to Pairing Jeans and Boots This Fall
Justin Bieber's Pearl Necklace Is Now Just $30
Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything