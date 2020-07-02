Get deals on J.Crew clothing! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering huge discounts on select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection.

Shop summer essentials from the brand such as shorts, tees dresses, tank-tops and jeans. Amazon Summer Sale 2020 is filled with other warm-weather styles like Ray-Ban sunglasses and Superga sneakers.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear while supplies last.

J. Crew Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Collect multiple colors of the essential cotton v-neck tee. REGULARLY $20.78 Starting at $11.99 on Amazon

J. Crew Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt

Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt J.Crew Mercantile This handsome slim-fit shirt looks great over jeans or trousers. REGULARLY $45 $31.42 at Amazon

J. Crew 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean

484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean J.Crew Mercantile Amazon 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean J.Crew Mercantile Slim-fit jeans with stretch. REGULARLY $125 Starting at $38.69 on Amazon

J. Crew Midrise Skinny Jean

Midrise Skinny Jean J.Crew Mercantile Amazon Midrise Skinny Jean J.Crew Mercantile Skinny jeans you'll wear for many seasons. REGULARLY $49.50 Starting at $33.16 on Amazon

J. Crew 9" Stretch Chino Short

9" Stretch Chino Short J.Crew Mercantile Amazon 9" Stretch Chino Short J.Crew Mercantile A chino short is a no-brainer for warm weather. REGULARLY $45.50 Starting at $29.25 on Amazon

J.Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean

J.Crew Women's Seville Wedge Espadrille

Women's Seville Wedge Espadrille J.Crew Amazon Women's Seville Wedge Espadrille J.Crew This is the perfect sandal to dress up or keep it casual this summer. REGULARLY $128 $69.38 on Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

