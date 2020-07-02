Shopping

Up to 60% Off J.Crew Deals for Women and Men from the Amazon Summer Sale

Courtesy of Amazon/J.Crew

Get deals on J.Crew clothing! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering huge discounts on select styles from the J.Crew Mercantile collection. 

Shop summer essentials from the brand such as shorts, tees dresses, tank-tops and jeans. Amazon Summer Sale 2020 is filled with other warm-weather styles like Ray-Ban sunglasses and Superga sneakers

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's sale picks and enjoy up to 60% off on J.Crew Mercantile menswear and womenswear while supplies last. 

J. Crew Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile
J.Crew Mercantile Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
Amazon
Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile

Collect multiple colors of the essential cotton v-neck tee. 

REGULARLY $20.78

J. Crew Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt

Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile
J.Crew Mercantile Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt
Amazon
Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt
J.Crew Mercantile

This handsome slim-fit shirt looks great over jeans or trousers. 

REGULARLY $45

J. Crew 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean

484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean
J.Crew Mercantile
J.Crew Mercantile 484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean
Amazon
484 Stretch Slim Fit Jean
J.Crew Mercantile

Slim-fit jeans with stretch. 

REGULARLY $125

J. Crew Midrise Skinny Jean

Midrise Skinny Jean
J.Crew Mercantile
J.Crew Midrise Skinny Jean
Amazon
Midrise Skinny Jean
J.Crew Mercantile

Skinny jeans you'll wear for many seasons. 

REGULARLY $49.50

J. Crew 9" Stretch Chino Short

9" Stretch Chino Short
J.Crew Mercantile
J.Crew Mercantile 9" Stretch Chino Short
Amazon
9" Stretch Chino Short
J.Crew Mercantile

A chino short is a no-brainer for warm weather. 

REGULARLY $45.50

J.Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean

Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean
J. Crew
J.Crew Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean
Amazon
Women's 9" High Rise Skinny Toothpick Jean
J. Crew

These high rise pants are a staple for every wardrobe.

REGULARLY $98

J.Crew Women's Seville Wedge Espadrille

Women's Seville Wedge Espadrille
J.Crew
J.Crew Women's Seville Wedge Espadrille
Amazon
Women's Seville Wedge Espadrille
J.Crew

This is the perfect sandal to dress up or keep it casual this summer.

REGULARLY $128

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

