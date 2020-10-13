Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Women's Fashion Deals

Prime Day 2020 is here and there are tons of amazing women's fashion deals you don't want to miss out on. Shop clothing, shoes and accessories from big fashion brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Sam Edelman, Alo Yoga, Keds, Lele Sadoughi and so many more.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you have less than 48 hours to score huge deals. Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!

Shop the best fashion deals from Prime Day.

Packer Booties Sam Edelman Amazon Packer Booties Sam Edelman Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. REGULARLY $130 $72.20 at Amazon

Star Seeker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Amazon Star Seeker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates An on-trend lounge set by Honeydew Intimates featuring a tie-dye printed sweatshirt and sweatpants. REGULARLY $54 $45.90 at Amazon

Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace Jules Smith Amazon Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace Jules Smith A trendy chain necklace duo by Jules Smith. REGULARLY $70 $59.50 at Amazon

Petite Jeweled Knit Headband Lele Sadoughi Amazon Petite Jeweled Knit Headband Lele Sadoughi Save on this fashion-forward embellished headband by Lele Sadoughi. REGULARLY $88 $74.80 at Amazon

Dree Dress Fame and Partners Amazon Dree Dress Fame and Partners Don't miss out on a huge discount on this stunning green silky Fame and Partners dress -- perfect for the holidays! REGULARLY $329 $83.90 at Amazon

Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer Aldo Amazon Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer Aldo Chic and comfortable loafer flats by Aldo. REGULARLY $65.38 $49 at Amazon

Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga Amazon Dimension Hoodie Jacket Alo Yoga A soft, oversized hoodie by Alo Yoga, boasting edgy outer seam details. REGULARLY $138 $96.60 at Amazon

Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Calvin Klein’s comfortable cotton racerback bralette is available in sizes XS to 3X. REGULARLY $28 $17.69 on Amazon

Champion Canvas Sneaker Keds Amazon Champion Canvas Sneaker Keds Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple. REGULARLY $50 $38.22 at Amazon

Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets Levi's Amazon Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets Levi's A classic Levi's jacket that will keep you warm all fall. REGULARLY $98 $58.80 at Amazon

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff An all-black quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff to match any outfit. REGULARLY $195 $164.99 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: Best Men’s Clothing Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to 60% on Amazon Devices

Prime Day 2020: Best Shoe Deals -- Keds, Soludos, Aldo and More

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Fitness Trackers, Sneakers and Activewear Deals