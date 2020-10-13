Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Women's Fashion Deals

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

Prime Day 2020 is here and there are tons of amazing women's fashion deals you don't want to miss out on. Shop clothing, shoes and accessories from big fashion brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Sam Edelman, Alo Yoga, Keds, Lele Sadoughi and so many more. 

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you have less than 48 hours to score huge deals. Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoesloungewearelectronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesdesigner sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearmen's clothingjewelrytie dye pieces and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein UnderwearKate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel and Tory Burch.

Shop the best fashion deals from Prime Day. 

Packer Booties
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Packer Booties
Amazon
Packer Booties
Sam Edelman

Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. 

REGULARLY $130

Star Seeker Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates
Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Lounge Set
Amazon
Star Seeker Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates

An on-trend lounge set by Honeydew Intimates featuring a tie-dye printed sweatshirt and sweatpants. 

REGULARLY $54

Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace
Jules Smith
Jules Smith Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Lobster Claw Pendant Necklace
Jules Smith

A trendy chain necklace duo by Jules Smith. 

REGULARLY $70

Petite Jeweled Knit Headband
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Petite Jeweled Knit Headband
Amazon
Petite Jeweled Knit Headband
Lele Sadoughi

Save on this fashion-forward embellished headband by Lele Sadoughi. 

REGULARLY $88

Dree Dress
Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners Dree Dress
Amazon
Dree Dress
Fame and Partners

Don't miss out on a huge discount on this stunning green silky Fame and Partners dress -- perfect for the holidays! 

REGULARLY $329

Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer
Aldo
Aldo Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer
Amazon
Blanchette Slip-On Flat Loafer
Aldo

Chic and comfortable loafer flats by Aldo. 

REGULARLY $65.38

Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Amazon
Dimension Hoodie Jacket
Alo Yoga

A soft, oversized hoodie by Alo Yoga, boasting edgy outer seam details. 

REGULARLY $138

Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein’s comfortable cotton racerback bralette is available in sizes XS to 3X. 

REGULARLY $28

Champion Canvas Sneaker
Keds
Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker
Amazon
Champion Canvas Sneaker
Keds

Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple. 

REGULARLY $50

Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Levi's
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Levi's

A classic Levi's jacket that will keep you warm all fall.

REGULARLY $98

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

An all-black quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff to match any outfit.

REGULARLY $195

