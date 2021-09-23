Amazon's Fall Sale: Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men

Fall has officially arrived and it's time to pay some attention to the cozy clothes we haven't seen in a while. In case the style didn't hold up over the summer, there are plenty of great options and discounts from Amazon's Fall Sale. It's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on shirts, shorts, and sweaters from our favorite brands. If it’s dapper menswear you’re looking for, the Men’s Vineyard Vines specials are a must, with up to 30% slashed off prices. From cozy pullovers to stylish shirts, there’s something for everyone at Amazon's Fall Sale.

The designs also come in a wide array of colors, so there's something in this sale for everyone.

Amazon's Fall Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Big Winter Sale event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Beyond designer clothes, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

If you're looking for even more deals, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Here’s ET Style's top picks from Men’s Vineyard Vines specials in the Amazon's Fall Sale.

