The holidays are coming up fast and we're taking a deep dive into cozy clothes and loungewear again. Right now, there are so many discounts on cozy styles at Amazon's Black Friday Sale. Shoppers are getting early deals from major retailers this year before Thanksgiving Day because of supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets, including family pajamas, and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Colorfulkoala, Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel and Tory Burch.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get the best Black Friday fashion deals on what you want from the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday Deals. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

