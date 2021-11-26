Shopping

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion -- UGG, Columbia, Kendall+Kylie and More

By ETonline Staff
prime day loungewear deals
Amazon

The holidays are coming up fast and we're taking a deep dive into cozy clothes and loungewear again. Right now, there are so many discounts on cozy styles at Amazon's Black Friday Sale. Shoppers are getting early deals from major retailers this year before Thanksgiving Day because of supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets, including family pajamas, and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Colorfulkoala, Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more. 

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel and Tory Burch

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Black Friday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get the best Black Friday fashion deals on what you want from the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday Deals. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.  

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit.   
$23$16
Waitu Wearable Blanket Sweatshirt
Waitu Wearable Blanket Sweatshirt
Amazon
Waitu Wearable Blanket Sweatshirt
If you really want to take cozy comfort to the next level, this wearable blanket should do the trick.
$57$30
Aokosor Womens Long Sleeve Tops
Aokosor Womens Long Sleeve Tops
Amazon
Aokosor Womens Long Sleeve Tops
$26
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
Century Star Womens Fuzzy Hoodies Pullover
Amazon
Century Star Fuzzy Hoodies
This cozy pullover hoodie is designed with two front pockets, a drawstring hoodie, and an adjustable elastic waist.
$29$27
Moss Rose Women's Shawl Wrap Poncho
Moss Rose Women's Shawl Wrap Poncho
Amazon
Moss Rose Women's Shawl Wrap Poncho
A stylish and cozy Shawl Wrap Poncho. You can wear this classic must-have shawl poncho many ways for a versatile look. 
$37$27
PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan
PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan
Amazon
PJ Harlow Amelia Cardigan
A cozy cardigan by PJ Harlow with open front and longline silhouette. 
$54$46
DIBAOLONG Womens Drawstring Wide Leg Yoga Pants
DIBAOLONG Womens Drawstring Wide Leg Yoga Pants
Amazon
DIBAOLONG Womens Drawstring Wide Leg Yoga Pants
The perfect pants to be comfortable while at home. This Drawstring Yoga Pants is available in 43 different colors.
$36$18
Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt
Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt
Amazon
Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt
A comfort blend Hanes Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt. 
$15$11
Kendall + Kylie Notched Collar Boxer Set
Notched Collar Boxer Set
Amazon
Kendall + Kylie Notched Collar Boxer Set
Wear this Kendall + Kylie Dalmatian-print long-sleeved shirt and boxers set to bed and keep it on for your Netflix binge the next morning.
$58$23
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
Amazon
Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Dolman Short-Sleeve Tie-Back Shirt
A super soft terry dolman-sleeve tee, featuring a cute tie at the back, this is one of our favorite lounge tops.
$21 AND UP
UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Sock
UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Sock
Amazon
UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Sock
Cozy socks will change your work from home experience. These chenille socks from Uggs are about as cozy as they can get. 
$20
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Amazon
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant – Regular and Petite Lengths
Comfy sweatpants for just over $10? Yes, please. These Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants can easily be your go-to sweatpants for lounging around the house.
$22$10
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Who doesn't love Columbia on a discount? This Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket is 30% off, while supplies last. This Fleece Jacket is also available in 40 other colors.
$60$42
Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Champion Life Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
This is a cropped crewneck sweatshirt to lounge with over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.
$56
Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Jogger
Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Jogger
Amazon
Champion Women's Powerblend Graphic Jogger
These Champion Joggers can be worn to workout or to lounge around home in.
$45$25
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. 
$28$14
ETCYY Two Piece Sweatsuits Set
ETCYY Two Piece Sweatsuits Set
Amazon
ETCYY Two Piece Sweatsuits Set
A comfy sweatsuit that serves multiple purposes -- workout in, lounge around in, run errands in, and more!
$26 AND UP
ROSKIKI 2-Piece Tie Dye Pajamas Set
ROSKIKI Womens 2 Pieces Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Amazon
ROSKIKI 2-Piece Tie Dye Pajamas Set
Women's loungewear doesn't get much cuter than this! Wear this cozy and stylish 2 piece tie dye loungewear set for cool fall mornings or cold winter nights.
$36$20
Champion Reverse Weave PO
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Champion Reverse Weave PO
A deal on a cotton hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. This hoodie is available in ten different colors.
$60

