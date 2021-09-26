Shopping

Shoppers Are Obsessed With Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans And They're On Sale at Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans
It looks like we stumbled on your new favorite pair of jeans -- and they're on sale at Amazon! Right now, shoppers can score Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans for just $50, discounted from $60, right now -- in tons of cute colors. 

The jeans' relaxed style is a big favorite among shoppers, 4,300 of which have given it a 5-star review.

"I love these jeans so much that I ordered them in another color and they fit just the same - just with a different look to them! They are great for any occasion!" one reviewer wrote. "I have 2 of the 3 colors and will by [sic] the other one soon! I don't typically wear light jeans but this particular style, brand, and fit are nothing but a miracle." 

Levi's has always been a go-to denim destination for classic shapes and innovative features. The New Boyfriend Jeans, for example, are equipped with Levi's Sculpt with Hypersoft, for enhanced comfort with supportive stretch.

Shop below. 

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
These comfy Levi's jeans also come in a collection of other colors. 
$50 (REGULARLY $60)

Amazon has tons of Levi's favorites at discounted prices. Check out ET Style's picks below. 

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
This pair of Levi's can be dressed up or down to fit nearly any occasion. 
$70
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
This pair is made with an innovative tummy-slimming panel and a skinny cut that makes your legs look longer.
$50 (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans.png
Amazon
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
The 721 high-rise skinny jean is sleek, sexy and retro. 
$42 (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Designed with a vintage-inspired bootcut leg and a hint of stretch. 
$50 (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
This classic pair of Levi's will never go out of style. 
$70
Levi's Women's Classic Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's Classic Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Classic Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
These Classic Mid Rise Skinny Jeans will flatter any figure. 
$50 (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Jeans.png
Amazon
Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Jeans
An ultra-sleek silhouette hugs and celebrates your figure.
$47 (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans
This high-rise fit fully embraces your figure, lengthening your legs and holding your shape perfectly.
$42 (REGULARLY $70)
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts.png
Amazon
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
A best seller Original Levi's Short. 
$30 (REGULARLY $50)
Levi's Women's Mid Length Shorts
Levi's Women's Mid Length Shorts.png
Amazon
Levi's Women's Mid Length Shorts
This is the perfect pair of shorts for end-of-summer outings. 
$27 (REGULARLY $45)

