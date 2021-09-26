These $25 Jeans From Target Are Getting So Much Love on TikTok

With social media influencers and content creators dictating trends, it should come as no surprise that platforms like TikTok have proven to be hugely persuasive around music, beauty and, of course, fashion. From fuzzy bucket hats and Lizzo-approved, booty-enhancing leggings, to viral Lululemon dupes, the app is chock-full of unmissable style recommendations -- and users' latest fashion obsession is no different.

Target's Super High-Rise Utility Straight Jeans are getting a lot of love on TikTok at the moment -- and even better, they're only $25. The pants first garnered traction on the app after a user by the name of Tiana posted about them while shopping for work-appropriate jeans. "Damn okay Target," Tiana shared in the TikTok, along with the hashtag, #targetfinds.

This isn't the first time TikTokers have made a pair of jeans (of all things) go viral -- and judging by many users' affinity with the clothing item, we have a hunch it won't be the last time either. Late last year, Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans were all the rage, and shoppers still can't seem to get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch's '90s-inspired Ultra High Rise Jeans. If we know anything about fashion, it's that a flattering pair of jeans is practically an essential -- and thanks to TikTok, the inspiration for upping your denim wardrobe game is pretty much endless.

While Target 's current cult-favorite jean is normally sold out in stores, the light wash pair is now back in-stock online. Shop the TikTok-approved Super High-Rise Utility Straight Jeans now. Need more style inspo from TikTok's coolest influencers? Check everything TikTok has inspired us to buy -- from fashion and beauty products, to home decor essentials and more.

Peruse through other similar styles from Target below.

