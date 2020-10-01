Shoebacca Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Men's and Women's Shoes

The Shoebacca sale is offering great deals on a variety of footwear options, with up to 80% off sneakers, boots, kids' shoes, sandals and more.

Currently, you can find sneakers starting at just $19.95, including styles from Sperry, Lugz, Toms, Adidas, Keds, Puma and Diadora. You'll also get up to 50% off Steve Madden shoes, and the footwear retailer is offering up to 80% off select men's and women's Puma sneakers.

Now's the time to stock up on new footwear with prices you can't ignore. Check out the best shoes to purchase from the Shoebacca sale.

Majorca Peep Toe TOMS Shoebacca Majorca Peep Toe TOMS These TOMS Majorca Peep Toe booties are the perfect shoe to bring you from summer into fall. REGULARLY $109.95 $39.95 at Shoebacca

Rookie Steve Madden Shoebacca Rookie Steve Madden The Steve Madden Rookie booties have trendy dipped sides and a perfectly proportioned block heel provides lots of support and lift. REGULARLY $101.95 $69.95 at Shoebacca

Suede Platform Puma Shoebacca Suede Platform Puma These classic Puma Suede Platforms were born in the 1960s and continue to be in style and in fashion to this day. REGULARLY $100 $34.95 at Shoebacca

Carson Chelsea FRYE Shoebacca Carson Chelsea FRYE This Frye boot is perfect for everyday wear. This boot comes in five different colors. REGULARLY $248 $59.95 at Shoebacca

Willa Suede Pull On Boots Cole Haan Shoebacca Willa Suede Pull On Boots Cole Haan These Cole Haan Willa Suede Pull On Boots are the perfect addition to your fall shoe wardrobe. REGULARLY $350 $99.95 at Shoebacca

Sleek Super adidas Shoebacca Sleek Super adidas These Adidas Sleek Super sneakers are feminine with modern sneaker style. REGULARLY $90 $49.95 at Shoebacca

Alayna Slouch Booties Cole Haan Shoebacca Alayna Slouch Booties Cole Haan These Cole Haan Alayna Slouch Booties feature a relaxed suede upper, a rubber sole and one and a half inch wooden heel. REGULARLY $200 $39.95 at Shoebacca

Gel-Cumulus 20 Asics Shoebacca Gel-Cumulus 20 Asics The Asics Cumulus athletic shoe features a Flytefoam midsole and rear foot gel cushioning for optimal comfort and performance. REGULARLY $120 $89.95 at Shoebacca

Ivy Scallop Slip On FRYE Shoebacca Ivy Scallop Slip On FRYE These Frye scallop slip on shoes are perfect for a casual day out. This slip on sneaker comes in four different colors: black. pale blush, sea pine and marigold. REGULARLY $198 $64.95 at Shoebacca

Fresh Foam ROAV Fusion New Balance Shoebacca Fresh Foam ROAV Fusion New Balance These New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV Fusion are rated as one of the best walking shoes around. $79.95 at Shoebacca

Lena Zip High FRYE Shoebacca Lena Zip High FRYE The Lena Zip High is a moto-inspired sneaker constructed in soft oiled Italian suede. REGULARLY $258 $69.95 at Shoebacca

Fresh Foam 1080v10 New Balance Shoebacca Fresh Foam 1080v10 New Balance The New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneaker is a full-cushioned running shoe which is light, smooth and flexible. This shoe is crafter with comfort in mind with a soft fitting knit upper and Ultra Heel in with a stylish new look then the previous New Balance 1080s. $149.97 at Shoebacca

Dina Steve Madden Shoebacca Dina Steve Madden This Steve Madden sandal is a wardrobe essential. REGULARLY $59.95 $36.97 at Shoebacca

Sienna Ballet Flats FRYE Shoebacca Sienna Ballet Flats FRYE A classic ballet slipper made from supersoft suede. These Frye Sienna Ballet Flats come in two colors: pale blush and off white. REGULARLY $188 $49.95 at Shoebacca

Essa Bootie FRYE Shoebacca Essa Bootie FRYE These Western-inspired Wellington booties are made of tumbled nubuck leather. REGULARLY $298 $99.95 at Shoebacca

Double Decker Suede Keds Shoebacca Double Decker Suede Keds These Keds are a comfy pair of slip-on shoes. REGULARLY $55 $34.95 at Shoebacca

Runner x Selena Gomez Puma Shoebacca Runner x Selena Gomez Puma These chic Puma shoes from Selena Gomez's collaboration with the brand are on sale for under $70! REGULARLY $120 $69.95 at Shoebacca

Ginata Isola Shoebacca Ginata Isola Simple leather slides to pair with dresses or jeans. REGULARLY $84.95 $29.89 at Shoebacca

