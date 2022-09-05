Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more at the Lucky Brand Sale. Including new arrivals, the denim line with Southern California roots is offering a BOGO sale through September 7. The brand is also offering up to 75% off all final sale items, so the sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, handbags, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section and final sale section for more discounts.

Shop the Lucky Brand denim sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Lucky Brand Shirt Deals

With the fall weather making it even harder to decide what to wear, there's nothing better than a chic top for your outfit. Check out our favorite picks below.

Raglan Waffle Popover Lucky Brand Raglan Waffle Popover This comfy cotton blend textured waffle popover can be styled in many ways. Plus, it comes in three fall colors. $49 $20 Buy Now

Lucky Brand Jean Deals

If denim is your first love, an assortment of fall pants will ease your transition into fall and put you in the mood for the season. Check out our fave denim picks below.

Mid Rise Ava Skinny Destruct Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Skinny Destruct This classic, best-selling Mid Rise Ava is an easy-to-wear skinny fit with extra stretch for a close fit. This jean features distressed details and raw edge frayed hems for an everyday look.

$89 $40 Buy Now

High Rise Bianca Boot Lucky Brand High Rise Bianca Boot The High Rise Bianca Boot is a slim-fitting pair of bootcut jeans with a relaxed bootcut leg. This high-stretch pair will make you look authentic and laid-back with just the right amount of distressing.

$109 $40 Buy Now

Lucky Brand BOGO Deals

At this sale, you can buy one, get one 50% off jeans and tees. You will be able to see the discount at the checkout when you order items with lower prices. Check out our fave picks below.

Low Rise Super Wide Leg Lucky Brand Low Rise Super Wide Leg The retro-inspired Low Rise Super Wide Leg jeans sit low at the waist for a chic and effortless look and feature an exaggerated wide leg with a slouchy fit.

$129 Buy Now

Boyfriend Flare Lucky Brand Boyfriend Flare The Boyfriend Flare features a relaxed flare leg and a 90's inspired fit - making it perfect for a lived-in look. $169 Buy Now

Embellished Bowie Boyfriend Tee Lucky Brand Embellished Bowie Boyfriend Tee This David Bowie tee features a stunning gold and white design on the front, made from 100% cotton and cut in a boyfriend shape. $49 Buy Now

Mid Rise Boy Lucky Brand Mid Rise Boy These mid-rise boy jeans sit right at your hips with a relaxed leg for a natural authentic feel. $119 Buy Now

High Rise Wide Leg Lucky Brand High Rise Wide Leg When you wear these high-rise jeans, you will be glad you added them to your closet later. These jeans are sure to please and feature a 20" leg opening for maximum comfort.

$99 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% on Patagonia Baggies Shorts, Fleece Jackets and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Fashion 2022

Anthropologie Labor Day Sale: Take An Extra 50% Off Our Fall Picks

The Best Fall Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale

Michael Kors Labor Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags for Fall

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 65% on Handbags, Clothes and Shoes

Kate Spade Sale: Get 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes & More

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 85% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches

Madewell Sale: Take Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 90% on Select Items

Everlane: The Best Eco Dresses, Jeans, Tees and More