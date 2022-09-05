Shopping

Lucky Brand Sale: Buy One Get One 50% off Jeans and Tees + Save up to 75% off Markdowns

By Larry Stansbury‍
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more at the Lucky Brand Sale. Including new arrivals, the denim line with Southern California roots is offering a BOGO sale through September 7. The brand is also offering up to 75% off all final sale items, so the sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, handbags, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section and final sale section for more discounts.

Shop the Lucky Brand denim sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Lucky Brand Shirt Deals

With the fall weather making it even harder to decide what to wear, there's nothing better than a chic top for your outfit. Check out our favorite picks below.

Raglan Waffle Popover
Lucky Brand
Raglan Waffle Popover

This comfy cotton blend textured waffle popover can be styled in many ways. Plus, it comes in three fall colors.

$49$20
Textured Long Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand
Textured Long Sleeve Top

This relaxed-fit long-sleeve top pairs perfectly with your favorite Lucky jeans with textured details and a tiered bodice.

$69$20
Cloud Jersey Long Sleeve Crew
Lucky Brand
Cloud Jersey Long Sleeve Crew

With a comfortable, lived-in fit, this long-sleeved tee is an effortless essential that's destined to become a staple in your fall wardrobe.

$79$40
Lucky Legend Rip And Repair Shirt
Lucky Brand
Lucky Legend Rip And Repair Shirt

This ripped and repaired button-down shirt adds an authentic touch to any look, featuring a frayed front hem and distressed details throughout—layer over graphic tees and tanks for effortless styling.

$99$50
The Plaid Boyfriend Button-Down Shirt
Lucky Brand
The Plaid Boyfriend Button-Down Shirt

This plaid boyfriend button-down shirt is a year-round wardrobe staple that looks great layered over graphic tees or worn alone.

$79$25

Lucky Brand Jean Deals

If denim is your first love, an assortment of fall pants will ease your transition into fall and put you in the mood for the season. Check out our fave denim picks below.

Ava Skinny W Dbl Exp Btns
Lucky Brand
Ava Skinny W Dbl Exp Btns

Featuring a universally flattering, everyday skinny fit, these Mid Rise Ava jeans are made of stretch fabric for easy movement. This jean features an exposed button-fly and minimal distressing, making them perfect for everyday wear.

$89$50
Lucky Legend High Rise Zoe Straight Flag Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Legend High Rise Zoe Straight Flag Jean

This medium vintage wash denim jean features a timeless American flag print design at the cuffs. 

$129$50
High Rise Drew Mom
Lucky Brand
High Rise Drew Mom

High Rise Drew Mom jeans feature a high rise and minimal distressing for a lived-in, vintage-inspired look.

$109$40
Mid Rise Ava Skinny Destruct
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Skinny Destruct

This classic, best-selling Mid Rise Ava is an easy-to-wear skinny fit with extra stretch for a close fit. This jean features distressed details and raw edge frayed hems for an everyday look.

$89$40
High Rise Bianca Boot
Lucky Brand
High Rise Bianca Boot

The High Rise Bianca Boot is a slim-fitting pair of bootcut jeans with a relaxed bootcut leg. This high-stretch pair will make you look authentic and laid-back with just the right amount of distressing.

$109$40
High Rise Zoe Straight
Lucky Brand
High Rise Zoe Straight

The Zoe High Rise jeans feature a classic straight fit with plenty of stretch. 

$119$40

Lucky Brand BOGO Deals

At this sale, you can buy one, get one 50% off jeans and tees. You will be able to see the discount at the checkout when you order items with lower prices. Check out our fave picks below. 

Lucky Script Classic Crew Tee
Lucky Brand
Lucky Script Classic Crew Tee

You'll look great in this classic Lucky tee. 

$39
High Rise 80s Curve
Lucky Brand
High Rise 80s Curve

These effortlessly cool 80's Curve jeans have a curved seam and taper down the leg while featuring a classic high rise.

$129
La Flor Classic Crew Tee
Lucky Brand
La Flor Classic Crew Tee

The faded floral print on this soft crewneck tee lends it a vintage vibe. 

$39
Low Rise Super Wide Leg
Lucky Brand
Low Rise Super Wide Leg

The retro-inspired Low Rise Super Wide Leg jeans sit low at the waist for a chic and effortless look and feature an exaggerated wide leg with a slouchy fit.

$129
Boyfriend Flare
Lucky Brand
Boyfriend Flare

The Boyfriend Flare features a relaxed flare leg and a 90's inspired fit - making it perfect for a lived-in look.

$169
Embellished Bowie Boyfriend Tee
Lucky Brand
Embellished Bowie Boyfriend Tee

This David Bowie tee features a stunning gold and white design on the front, made from 100% cotton and cut in a boyfriend shape. 

$49
Mid Rise Boy
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Boy

These mid-rise boy jeans sit right at your hips with a relaxed leg for a natural authentic feel.

$119
High Rise Wide Leg
Lucky Brand
High Rise Wide Leg

When you wear these high-rise jeans, you will be glad you added them to your closet later. These jeans are sure to please and feature a 20" leg opening for maximum comfort. 

$99

