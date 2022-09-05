Lucky Brand Sale: Buy One Get One 50% off Jeans and Tees + Save up to 75% off Markdowns
Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more at the Lucky Brand Sale. Including new arrivals, the denim line with Southern California roots is offering a BOGO sale through September 7. The brand is also offering up to 75% off all final sale items, so the sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.
With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, handbags, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section and final sale section for more discounts.
Shop the Lucky Brand denim sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.
Lucky Brand Shirt Deals
With the fall weather making it even harder to decide what to wear, there's nothing better than a chic top for your outfit. Check out our favorite picks below.
This comfy cotton blend textured waffle popover can be styled in many ways. Plus, it comes in three fall colors.
This relaxed-fit long-sleeve top pairs perfectly with your favorite Lucky jeans with textured details and a tiered bodice.
With a comfortable, lived-in fit, this long-sleeved tee is an effortless essential that's destined to become a staple in your fall wardrobe.
This ripped and repaired button-down shirt adds an authentic touch to any look, featuring a frayed front hem and distressed details throughout—layer over graphic tees and tanks for effortless styling.
This plaid boyfriend button-down shirt is a year-round wardrobe staple that looks great layered over graphic tees or worn alone.
Lucky Brand Jean Deals
If denim is your first love, an assortment of fall pants will ease your transition into fall and put you in the mood for the season. Check out our fave denim picks below.
Featuring a universally flattering, everyday skinny fit, these Mid Rise Ava jeans are made of stretch fabric for easy movement. This jean features an exposed button-fly and minimal distressing, making them perfect for everyday wear.
This medium vintage wash denim jean features a timeless American flag print design at the cuffs.
High Rise Drew Mom jeans feature a high rise and minimal distressing for a lived-in, vintage-inspired look.
This classic, best-selling Mid Rise Ava is an easy-to-wear skinny fit with extra stretch for a close fit. This jean features distressed details and raw edge frayed hems for an everyday look.
The High Rise Bianca Boot is a slim-fitting pair of bootcut jeans with a relaxed bootcut leg. This high-stretch pair will make you look authentic and laid-back with just the right amount of distressing.
The Zoe High Rise jeans feature a classic straight fit with plenty of stretch.
Lucky Brand BOGO Deals
At this sale, you can buy one, get one 50% off jeans and tees. You will be able to see the discount at the checkout when you order items with lower prices. Check out our fave picks below.
You'll look great in this classic Lucky tee.
These effortlessly cool 80's Curve jeans have a curved seam and taper down the leg while featuring a classic high rise.
The faded floral print on this soft crewneck tee lends it a vintage vibe.
The retro-inspired Low Rise Super Wide Leg jeans sit low at the waist for a chic and effortless look and feature an exaggerated wide leg with a slouchy fit.
The Boyfriend Flare features a relaxed flare leg and a 90's inspired fit - making it perfect for a lived-in look.
This David Bowie tee features a stunning gold and white design on the front, made from 100% cotton and cut in a boyfriend shape.
These mid-rise boy jeans sit right at your hips with a relaxed leg for a natural authentic feel.
When you wear these high-rise jeans, you will be glad you added them to your closet later. These jeans are sure to please and feature a 20" leg opening for maximum comfort.
