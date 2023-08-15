Patagonia deals are rare, so when their annual summer sale gets even better, we take notice. As of today, you can now save up to 50% on Patagonia clothing and gear for men, women and kids. From comfortable tees and some of our favorite wear-everywhere fleece jackets to joggers and the always popular Baggies shorts, this is a Patagonia sale you don't want to miss.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Now through Tuesday, August 22, the Patagonia Summer Sale is offering steep discounts on a variety of outdoor styles. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for all your upcoming adventures this fall.

Wether you have a camping trip planned, need breathable gear to keep you comfortable on long hikes, or just want to prepare for the upcoming frigid winter months, nearly every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now. Iconic Patagonia styles such as Nano Puff jackets, Capilene tops, and Maipo bottoms are massively marked down for all your outdoor activities.

Ahead, shop the best summer deals from the Patagonia sale before your favorite styles sell out.

Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Women's Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top Patagonia Women's Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top This might seem like an ordinary tank top but the Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top is made from quick-drying material. Thus, you don't have to worry too much when you start to sweat while hiking a trail or working out in the gym. $39 $23 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Workout Equipment for Small Spaces

The Best Gym Shorts for Men

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

The 10 Best Fitness Trackers for Every Fitness Level and Budget

Upgrade Your Activewear with lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Finds

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

The Best Camping Gear and Essentials to Pack for Summer Adventures

The Best Workout Clothes on Amazon for Women to Wear This Summer

These Boots Were Made for Hiking: Shop Oprah's Waterproof Hiking Boots

The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon