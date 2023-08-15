Patagonia Is Taking Up to 50% Off Best-Selling Outdoor Clothing and Gear This Week
Patagonia deals are rare, so when their annual summer sale gets even better, we take notice. As of today, you can now save up to 50% on Patagonia clothing and gear for men, women and kids. From comfortable tees and some of our favorite wear-everywhere fleece jackets to joggers and the always popular Baggies shorts, this is a Patagonia sale you don't want to miss.
Now through Tuesday, August 22, the Patagonia Summer Sale is offering steep discounts on a variety of outdoor styles. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for all your upcoming adventures this fall.
Wether you have a camping trip planned, need breathable gear to keep you comfortable on long hikes, or just want to prepare for the upcoming frigid winter months, nearly every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now. Iconic Patagonia styles such as Nano Puff jackets, Capilene tops, and Maipo bottoms are massively marked down for all your outdoor activities.
Ahead, shop the best summer deals from the Patagonia sale before your favorite styles sell out.
Best Patagonia Deals for Men
Patagonia's multifunctional shorts are designed for days in and out of the water. Equally durable as they are comfortable, Baggies will become your go-to year after year.
Add a splash of pattern to your summer wardrobe with this ultra-airy everyday shirt from Patagonia.
These lightweight volley shorts are made with cooling hemp/cotton fabric to keep you sweat-free in the summer heat.
A comfy long-sleeve is useful to have on hand year-round. The Long-Sleeved Line Logo Ridge Responsibili-Tee is made with 100% recycled fabric.
These joggers are the ultimate comfy pants. You'll never want to take them off.
Best Patagonia Deals for Women
Keep it cool and comfy this summer with a pair of baggy short board shorts from Patagonia.
This might seem like an ordinary tank top but the Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top is made from quick-drying material. Thus, you don't have to worry too much when you start to sweat while hiking a trail or working out in the gym.
You can wear these performance 8" shorts for running or doing yoga and especially on an athleisure day.
Prepare for the new school year or all your cold-weather trekking adventures with this pullover fleece jacket by Patagonia.
These tights are performance-oriented, meaning that they'll support you from low-impact yoga to more arduous running, climbing, and hiking.
