The Best Holiday Jewelry From Etsy

Jewelry is always a great gift idea for the holidays, and Etsy is an awesome place to find unique, handmade designs from independent designers and small businesses.

Whether you're looking for fine jewelry or fashion jewelry, you're sure to find a gorgeous pair of stud earrings, diamond ring, pearl necklace, stackable rings, bracelet and even an engagement ring from an Etsy seller you may have never heard of yet.

Add a little sparkle under the Christmas tree with a jewelry box treat from ET Style's selection of some of the coolest jewelry brands available on Etsy.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Lingua Nigra

Ubuntu

Mixed Beryl Gemstone Bracelet Ubuntu Etsy Mixed Beryl Gemstone Bracelet Ubuntu Every purchase of Ubuntu's colorful handmade jewelry will help sponsor five children at Gertrude's Orphanage in Port Au Prince, Haiti. This mixed gemstone bracelet would look amazing worn alone or stacked with other bracelets. REGULARLY $55 $38.50 at Etsy

Omi Woods

The Double Up Coin Necklace Stack in Gold Vermeil Omi Woods Etsy The Double Up Coin Necklace Stack in Gold Vermeil Omi Woods Omi Woods' ethically handmade earrings and necklaces -- such as the popular coin-layered chains -- are made from fair-trade African gold and conflict-free fine metals. $197 at Etsy

Leila

Personalized Bar Necklace Leila Etsy Personalized Bar Necklace Leila Leila has a variety of personalized jewelry that make great gifts. We love the bar necklaces, available in 14k gold fill, rose gold fill and sterling silver. Starting $43 at Etsy

Monday Monarch

Hoop Earrings Monday Monarch Etsy Hoop Earrings Monday Monarch For minimalist, everyday jewelry, Monday Monarch has chic, simple options to stack with what you already own. These thick hoop earrings are an essential. Choose from multiple materials and sizes. Starting $20 at Etsy

Havanaflamingo

White Large Tassel Earrings Havanaflamingo Etsy White Large Tassel Earrings Havanaflamingo The Barcelona-based line is all about statement-making baubles. Oversized earrings are a highlight for this brand such as this fringe pair. $62.32 at Etsy

Adorness

Green and Golden Earrings with Chain Adorness Etsy Green and Golden Earrings with Chain Adorness Adorness makes graphic jewelry handmade with upcycled leather in Paris. We love this triangular design with chain detail. $40.52 at Etsy

Pretty Pickle

Forget Me Nots Flower Necklace Pretty Pickle Etsy Forget Me Nots Flower Necklace Pretty Pickle Pretty Pickle handcrafts unique nature-inspired jewelry with flowers encased in resin. $24 at Etsy

Shirli Classic Jewelry

Big Silver Leaves Ear Cuff Shirli Classic Jewelry Etsy Big Silver Leaves Ear Cuff Shirli Classic Jewelry Shirli Classic Jewelry is made to be shown off -- think statement pieces like oversized ear cuffs and back drop necklaces. $173.42 at Etsy

Tsunja

Geometric Abstract Earrings Tsunja Etsy Geometric Abstract Earrings Tsunja If you love artsy jewelry, Tsunja has head-turning abstract designs. Starting $51.53 at Etsy

