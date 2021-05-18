The Best Vintage Shops on Etsy

Searching for the perfect vintage items is a task that is, widely agreed upon, easier said than done -- especially when you're vintage shopping online. But, if you ask anyone who's gone down the rabbit holes of the Internet for one-of-a-kind pieces and jaw-dropping deals, they'll tell you that the vintage treasures undoubtedly worth it. And luckily for you, there are a virtually endless number of vintage shops on Etsy that have done the hard work for you. The result? A carefully curated selection of vintage goods that are just waiting for a spot in your home.

Whether you're searching for a timeless, investment-worthy piece of vintage jewelry to celebrate a special occasion or you want to spruce up your home with a handful of undoubtedly stylish gems for your at-home space (like vintage home decor and vintage furniture), there's no doubt you'll find an Etsy shop with just what you're looking for. And knowing that you'll be getting these items secondhand, you'll be shopping with the confidence that comes with knowing each purchase is a special and unique piece. What's not to love about that?

Of course, given the number of vintage Etsy shops there are to choose from (which is to say, a lot), it can be hard to find the right shop owner for you. Not to worry, ET Style is here to help. We've paged through the platform's extensive range of online vintage stores to find the ones that have caught our attention. And now, we're sharing them with you.

Scroll down to see our favorite vintage shops on Etsy below. Then shop our top pick from each store.

If you're looking for some special pieces that feel undoubtedly timeless, look to Glittery Moon Vintage, which offers a complete selection of minimalist-friendly pieces that'll go seamlessly with your home decor. And for those of you who love the Mid-Century Modern design aesthetic, there are plenty of options available for the taking.

Glittery Moon Vintage Royal Copenhagen Ceramic Wall Plate Etsy Glittery Moon Vintage Royal Copenhagen Ceramic Wall Plate In case you've already gotten your share of Mid Century Modern furniture, give it an added touch of glamour with this wall plate. Simply put, it may be one of the prettiest vintage home decors you own. $165 Buy Now

If there's any place to find beautiful vintage rattan pieces, it's Vintage Wanders. The brand specializes in this specific area of bohemian-inspired home decor. From side tables and headboards for your bedroom and more, the Etsy shop has it all to help you add a dreamy touch to your home.

Vintage Wanders Mid Century Bamboo Rattan Room Divider Screen with Privacy Curtains Etsy Vintage Wanders Mid Century Bamboo Rattan Room Divider Screen with Privacy Curtains If you're looking for a way to create a divide in your space or add a boho touch to your home, this is the perfect piece for you. $550 (REGULARLY $688) Buy Now

Vintage jewelry more your thing? You'll want to keep St. Eloi on your radar. The Canadian-based shop has a true treasure trove of beautiful baubles, like gemstone rings, gold bands and charms that are waiting to continue their stories in your jewelry box.

St. Eloi Vintage Silver Charm Bracelet Etsy St. Eloi Vintage Silver Charm Bracelet If you're asking us, we might never get tired of the classic charm bracelet -- especially when the chain looks like this. $190 Buy Now

Anyone looking for vintage housewares, decor, dinnerware or the perfect gift should definitely keep Simply Chi among their favorite Etsy shops. The store's curated selection of home goods -- which includes kitschy novelty mugs -- offers a wide range of aesthetics to choose from, which means there's undoubtedly something for you or the person you're shopping for.

Simply Chi Set of 2 Vintage Big Hug Mugs Etsy Simply Chi Set of 2 Vintage Big Hug Mugs Get one for you and one for your bestie -- the two of you will be the coolest pair drinking from these matching vintage mugs. $28 Buy Now

Perhaps you're looking for an eclectic range of home decor and other knickknacks to adorn your home. Without a doubt, Hedgehog & Owl has the pieces that are meant to be conversation starters. Whether you're looking for wall art, trinket boxes teacups, or something else, this vintage Etsy shop is perfect for anyone who considers themselves a curious spirit.

Black-owned vintage store MAW Supply has become one of the most popular destinations for vintage, reclaimed clothing and accessories for men and women. Here, you'll find vibrant prints, bold patterns, neutral staples and everything in between.

Perhaps you're looking for a vintage dress or skirt to wear for a special occasion. Or maybe you want eye-catching jewelry and accessories to add another layer to your already-stellar ensembles. Either way, Maeven will have the pieces you need. The shop is filled with pieces that each have distinct character. That said, they can also be perfect for your everyday wardrobe, too.

Maeven Vintage Red Plaid Mohair Skirt Etsy Maeven Vintage Red Plaid Mohair Skirt We love the idea of styling this vintage skirt with a cool and casual graphic T-shirt. $82 Buy Now

