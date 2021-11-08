Jennifer Lopez's Coach Bag From the Beat Collection Is 25% Off

Jennifer Lopez's coveted Coach bag is on sale, and you're going to want to get in on the deal. Coach has kicked off their Single's Day Sale, offering 25% off on the Beat Collection. Various bag styles from the Coach Beat Collection are on sale through Nov. 13, which means it's perfect for treating yourself or a loved one to the designer handbag for the holidays.

The Beat Bag is a new Coach classic that has fashion-forward details and practical compartments, making this design the perfect everyday bag. Inspired by the heartbeat of New York City, the Beat Bag, modeled by "Jenny from the Block" herself, is made from buttery soft leather and boasts a cool "C" buckle closure. The Beat style is available as a shoulder bag, crossbody bag and clutch bag, which are all 25% off when you use the promo code BEAT25 at checkout.

Coach

A variety of prints and colorways are part of the sale. Whether you're looking for a versatile, simple (but not boring) black bag to wear with every kind of outfit or you're seeking a statement maker, there's a Beat Bag for you. While we wait to save more on the brand's designer bags at the Coach Black Friday Sale, the Beat Bag sale is the perfect event to score awesome deals way ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday week. However, if you can't wait that long, ET has found plenty of early Black Friday deals to shop now, including Amazon tech deals, Nordstrom's Black Friday deals, Nike deals up to 40% off and Kate Spade bag deals. Plus, Coach Outlet has great deals on the J.Lo x Coach collaboration.

Shop the Coach Single's Day Sale and see our favorite picks below.

Beat Shoulder Bag Coach Beat Shoulder Bag The Beat Shoulder Bag in black is a timeless style you'll tote around forever. We love the spacious-but-not-too-big size and the brass details. It can also be worn as a crossbody, thanks to the removable strap. $550 $412 Buy Now

Beat Saddle Bag Coach Beat Saddle Bag Get the same red saddle bag J.Lo carries in the ad. The classic shape looks chic for any season. $450 $337 Buy Now

