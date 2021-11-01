Shopping

Gabrielle Union, Drew Barrymore and Billy Porter Share Their Fave Small Business Gifts On Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gabrielle Union, Drew Barrymore and Billy Porter are sharing their holiday gift picks on Amazon! The stars have teamed up with the online retailer to spotlight small businesses, including women-owned and BIPOC-owned enterprises. The curated list is filled with finds that would make great holiday gifts for loved ones. 

The list features the A-listers' hand-selected products that span across a variety of categories, including beauty items, homeware, food, kitchen essentials and wellness staples. Support small businesses this holiday season by shopping Amazon's expansive gift guide of products from small business owners. Shoppers can also learn more about these brands in the Meet the Business Owners page

For more star-approved holiday gift ideas, be sure to check out Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list. The media mogul released the annual gift guide on Monday, and everything is available to shop directly on Amazon. Oprah's picks also highlights products from small businesses. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Wellness and Beauty

LIVE BY BEING Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection
LIVE BY BEING Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection
Amazon
LIVE BY BEING Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection
This spa gift set by LIVE BY BEING comes with three relaxing bath salts for the ultimate self-care routine. 
$56
Beets & Apples Rose Blossom Spa Gift Set
Beets and Apples Rose Blossom Spa Gift Set.jpg
Amazon
Beets & Apples Rose Blossom Spa Gift Set
The Beets & Apples Rose Blossom Spa Gift Set comes with all the relaxing, luxurious at-home spa essentials -- bath salt, soap, soy candle, coconut balm, sponge, tea and dark chocolate. 
$60
Verilux HappyLight Lucent
Verilux HappyLight Lucent
Amazon
Verilux HappyLight Lucent
The Verilux HappyLight is said to help improve energy and mood thanks to the UV-free light therapy. 
$45$36
Afropick Metal Hair Pick
Afropick Metal Hair Pick
Amazon
Afropick Metal Hair Pick
The Afropick Metal Hair Pick is beautiful to look at and an essential haircare tool for long, thick, curly and afro hair. 
$17
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Smoothing Blow Dry Hair Cream
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Smoothing Blow Dry Hair Cream
Amazon
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Smoothing Blow Dry Hair Cream
This hair cream from the actress' brand helps control frizz and protect your hair against heat damage. 
$10
Bolden GLOW Hydrating Mask
Bolden GLOW Hydrating Mask
Amazon
Bolden GLOW Hydrating Mask
The Bolden GLOW Hydrating Mask is a winter skincare staple for hydrated, plump-looking skin. 
$20

Food and Treats

Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit
Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit
Amazon
Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit
The Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit is easy to use and a fun project for families. 
$23$18
Caribbrew Organic Haitian Coffee Beans
Caribbrew Organic Haitian Coffee Beans
Amazon
Caribbrew Organic Haitian Coffee Beans
Gift these medium dark roast Haitian coffee beans. 
$18
TWI Ghanaian Hot Chocolate K cups
TWI Ghanaian Hot Chocolate K cups
Amazon
TWI Ghanaian Hot Chocolate K cups
Who wouldn't love a cup of delicious Ghanaian hot chocolate in the winter? 
$21
Foodie Dice No. 1 Seasonal Dinners
Foodie Dice No. 1 Seasonal Dinners
Amazon
Foodie Dice No. 1 Seasonal Dinners
When you're stumped on what to make for dinner, reach for the Foodie Dice and roll for meal ideas. 
$24
Rocco & Roxie Jerky Dog Treats
Rocco & Roxie Jerky Dog Treats
Amazon
Rocco & Roxie Jerky Dog Treats
Any pup will love these small batch jerky treats. 
$20

Home and Lifestyle

ATLEXO Luxury Workout Kit
ATLEXO Luxury Workout Kit
Amazon
ATLEXO Luxury Workout Kit
The ATLEXO Luxury Workout Kit is great for those who prefer working out at home or want to keep up with their gym routine even while they're traveling. The convenient workout kit includes resistance bands, recovery ball, jump rope, core sliders and a carrying case. 
$250
Hatch Notebook
Hatch Notebook
Amazon
Hatch Notebook
Whether it's for brainstorming or planning future projects, the Hatch notebook is a great gift to give ahead of the new year. 
$25
bkr Glass Water Bottle
bkr Glass Water Bottle
Amazon
bkr Glass Water Bottle
A reusable glass water bottle that's chic and practical! 
$38
MEandMine Journey Down The Belly STEAM Kitchen Science Kit
MEandMine Journey Down The Belly STEAM Kitchen Science Kit
Amazon
MEandMine Journey Down The Belly STEAM Kitchen Science Kit
Kids will have fun with this play kit while learning about the digestive system. 
$30$22

