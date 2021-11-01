Gabrielle Union, Drew Barrymore and Billy Porter are sharing their holiday gift picks on Amazon! The stars have teamed up with the online retailer to spotlight small businesses, including women-owned and BIPOC-owned enterprises. The curated list is filled with finds that would make great holiday gifts for loved ones.

The list features the A-listers' hand-selected products that span across a variety of categories, including beauty items, homeware, food, kitchen essentials and wellness staples. Support small businesses this holiday season by shopping Amazon's expansive gift guide of products from small business owners. Shoppers can also learn more about these brands in the Meet the Business Owners page.

For more star-approved holiday gift ideas, be sure to check out Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list. The media mogul released the annual gift guide on Monday, and everything is available to shop directly on Amazon. Oprah's picks also highlights products from small businesses.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Wellness and Beauty

Food and Treats

Home and Lifestyle

ATLEXO Luxury Workout Kit Amazon ATLEXO Luxury Workout Kit The ATLEXO Luxury Workout Kit is great for those who prefer working out at home or want to keep up with their gym routine even while they're traveling. The convenient workout kit includes resistance bands, recovery ball, jump rope, core sliders and a carrying case. $250 Buy Now

Hatch Notebook Amazon Hatch Notebook Whether it's for brainstorming or planning future projects, the Hatch notebook is a great gift to give ahead of the new year. $25 Buy Now

