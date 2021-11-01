Shopping

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Just Dropped the Holiday Collection -- Shop the Sexy Lingerie Looks

By ETonline Staff
Rihanna is showing off the Savage X Fenty holiday collection. The fashion icon's lingerie brand has dropped the new Tagged by Savage range, which features new prints and styles that are perfect for gifting this holiday season. 

The star poses in a stunning purple bralette, matching underwear and garter belt with a street art-inspired logo print for the campaign. RiRi's entire three-piece lingerie set is now available to shop on the Savage X Fenty website. 

More styles from the new holiday collection include comfy onesies, boxer briefs, bras, leggings, undies and loungewear. Whether you want to treat yourself to something pretty and sexy for the holidays or gift your partner or friend something from the Rihanna-approved collection, you're sure to find a great gift from the Savage X Fenty holiday line. 

Each style is offered in sizes XS to 3X. Be sure to join the Xtra VIP membership program to get low prices exclusive to members across the Savage X Fenty website. 

See the entire Savage X Fenty holiday collection and shop ET's favorite picks from the range below, including the exact matching set Rihanna rocks in the campaign. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Tagged by Savage Xtra VIP Box
Tagged by Savage Xtra VIP Box
Get the exact purple three-piece lingerie set Rihanna wore. This comes with the high-leg bikini underwear, high-neck bralette and garter belt. 
$98$50 FOR VIP
Forever Savage Onesie
Forever Savage Onesie
Savage X Fenty
Forever Savage Onesie
A cozy zip-up onesie with hood is perfect for cuddling up in this winter. 
$95$26 FOR NEW VIP
Tagged by Savage Boxer Briefs
Tagged by Savage Boxer Briefs
Savage X Fenty
Tagged by Savage Boxer Briefs
A stylish and comfortable boxer brief, featuring a bright red graphic. 
$20$5 FOR NEW VIP
Forever Savage Bralette & Legging
Forever Savage Bralette & Legging
Savage X Fenty
Forever Savage Bralette & Legging
Know someone who can't get enough of loungewear? Gift this comfy bralette and legging set. 
$30$8 FOR NEW VIP (TOP)
$50$14 FOR NEW VIP (BOTTOM)
Tagged by Savage Unlined Bra & High-Leg Thong
Tagged by Savage Unlined Bra & High-Leg Thong
Savage X Fenty
Tagged by Savage Unlined Bra & High-Leg Thong
We love this gorgeous red berry lace bra and thong. 
$50$14 FOR NEW VIP (TOP)
$20$5 FOR NEW VIP (BOTTOM)

