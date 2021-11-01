Rihanna is showing off the Savage X Fenty holiday collection. The fashion icon's lingerie brand has dropped the new Tagged by Savage range, which features new prints and styles that are perfect for gifting this holiday season.

The star poses in a stunning purple bralette, matching underwear and garter belt with a street art-inspired logo print for the campaign. RiRi's entire three-piece lingerie set is now available to shop on the Savage X Fenty website.

More styles from the new holiday collection include comfy onesies, boxer briefs, bras, leggings, undies and loungewear. Whether you want to treat yourself to something pretty and sexy for the holidays or gift your partner or friend something from the Rihanna-approved collection, you're sure to find a great gift from the Savage X Fenty holiday line.

Each style is offered in sizes XS to 3X. Be sure to join the Xtra VIP membership program to get low prices exclusive to members across the Savage X Fenty website.

See the entire Savage X Fenty holiday collection and shop ET's favorite picks from the range below, including the exact matching set Rihanna rocks in the campaign.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Forever Savage Onesie Savage X Fenty Forever Savage Onesie A cozy zip-up onesie with hood is perfect for cuddling up in this winter. $95 $26 FOR NEW VIP Buy Now

