If you're stumped on what to give this holiday season, we suggest you head over to Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS. The star's fashion brand not only offers shapewear, but it also offers undergarments and loungewear that make great gifts as wardrobe staples.

SKIMS offers a variety of collections that feature on-trend styles and new fabrics and colorways. What you can always expect from the brand are an expansive size range -- every piece is available from sizes XXS to 4X -- and an inclusive range of nude shades.

The holidays are the perfect time to treat a loved one (or yourself), and luxurious, stylish basics are always well-loved and appreciated. Whether you want to give a nice loungewear set or top drawer essentials to replace old ones, SKIMS has the practical and fashionable styles that'll catch your eye, such as the best-selling, buttery soft Fits Everybody underwear, the Insta-famous Cozy boucle knit loungewear and the comfortable Cotton collection for everyday wear.

Shop ET's top gift picks from SKIMS below.

Cotton Plunge Bralette SKIMS Cotton Plunge Bralette This is a bralette you'll want to show off. Wear the plunge style with high-waist leggings and throw on an oversized topper. $36 Buy Now

Cotton Rib Tank SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank A SKIMS classic -- this ribbed cotton tank can be paired with anything. The tank also hits at the natural waist, so there's no need to worry about tucking it in. $34 Buy Now

