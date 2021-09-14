Amazon Fall Sale: Save Up To 50% on Levi's Jean Jackets

Labor Day weekend was just a couple days away! That means we have to say goodbye to summer sun and hello to fall chills! While you may be doing last-minute shopping for school supplies and backpacks, along with Amazon's Fall Sale, it just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals on everything your wardrobe needs for the season change. At this time of year, a jean jacket is the ideal transitional piece. Levi's is a favorite denim brand for the change and there are plenty of fall jackets to choose from at Amazon. This sale is filled with fantastic markdowns on jean jackets you don't want to miss. Among other things, the cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets are on sale for up to 74% off at Amazon's Sale -- and there's so much more to explore.

With prices starting at 22% off, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s a deal here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on offer roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for your child or yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Fall Sale.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Our favorites from Levi's are below, but if you want to continue shopping, check out ET Style's top picks on Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes.

ET Style's Picks for Levi's Jean Jackets from Amazon's Fall Sale:

Hooded Trucker Jacket Amazon Hooded Trucker Jacket This one's for the days you don't want to go full denim. This Levi's Hooded Trucker Jacket is perfect for the cool summer and fall nights. $59 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket Amazon Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket This faux leather jacket is the perfect jacket for all weather and just about any outfit. Designed for cool wet weather, this jacket is water resistant with a sherpa-lined faux leather shell for added warmth. It also has plenty of pockets. $74 (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Original Trucker Jacket Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 37% off? A Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket is the perfect jacket for the Spring season. Pair with a sweater underneath for the cooler spring nights. $54 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

