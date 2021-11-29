Shopping

Allbirds Launched Their First-Ever Cyber Monday Sale: Save Big on Trendy Shoe Styles

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
allbirds tree dashers 1280
Allbirds

Allbirds is hosting its first-ever Cyber Monday sale -- and if the excitement for one-of-a-kind holiday savings isn't enough to get you in the shopping mood, then the available shoe styles that are now marked down (including many classic sneakers) should definitely get you hyped.  

Unlike other brands, Allbirds incorporates an eco-friendly touch to Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. For Black Friday 2021, rather than offering markdowns, the eco-conscious fashion brand, known for its comfortable, minimalist sneakers made from natural and sustainable materials, released limited-edition styles of the Runner-Up Mizzle sneakers -- the classic wet-weather shoe got a cozy upgrade with soft merino wool on the inside for added comfort. 

Allbirds' sneakers are an amazing gift for friends, family and even as an early holiday treat to yourself. In addition to footwear, the brand offers apparel and accessories -- be sure to check out their planet-friendly gift ideas. Regardless of the shoe style you're looking for, you're sure to find a comfortable match at Allbirds.

If you're looking for more holiday shopping deals or gifting ideas, gifts for teens, stocking stuffer inspiration or for any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop the Allbirds Cyber Monday sale below in support of Mother Nature -- but hurry, the sale ends tonight. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines

Women's Wool Runners
Women's Wool Runners
Allbirds
Women's Wool Runners
Lace up with these sporty Allbirds sneakers -- now only $66.
$98$66
Women's Wool Runner-up Mizzles
Women's Wool Runner-up Mizzles
Allbirds
Women's Wool Runner-up Mizzles
Kick up your winter shoe game with this cool blue style.
$135$102
Women's Tree Dasher Relay
Women's Tree Dasher Relay
Allbirds
Women's Tree Dasher Relay
These aren't your classic sneakers, especially with their make of renewable materials -- but they are on sale for Cyber Monday.
$125$94
Tree Topper Sneakers
Tree Topper Sneakers
Allbirds
Tree Topper Sneakers
With these sneakers, you can feel stylish and save the planet too -- thanks to the shoe's use of eucalyptus tree for the make.
$115$87
Wool Dasher Mizzles
Wool Dasher Mizzles
Allbirds
Wool Dasher Mizzles
These sneakers boast a no-slip natural grip for added comfort.
$145$124
Tree Breezers Flats
Tree Breezers Flats
Allbirds
Tree Breezers Flats
Slip into something more comfortable this winter with these versatile, ballet flat-esque shoes.
$98$66

Plus, shop the brand's limited-edition Black Friday sneakers below too.

Allbirds Runner-Up Mizzle Sneakers
Allbirds Runner-Up Mizzle Sneakers
Allbirds
Allbirds Runner-Up Mizzle Sneakers
Kick up your winter shoe game with some added comfort thanks to these limited edition Runner-Up Mizzle Sneakers from Allbirds.
$135
Women's Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs
Women's Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs
Allbirds
Women's Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs
These crimson trainers are as chic as they are comfortable.
$135
Men's Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs
Men's Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs
Allbirds
Men's Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs
These exclusive Wool Runner-up Mizzle Fluffs will make the perfect gift for the man in your life this Christmas.
$135
Men's Wool Crimson Runner-Up Mizzle Fluff Sneakers
Men's Wool Crimson Runner-Up Mizzle Fluff Sneakers
Allbirds
Men's Wool Crimson Runner-Up Mizzle Fluff Sneakers
Elevate your seasonal shoe style in these limited-edition Men's Wool Crimson Runner-Up Mizzle Fluff Sneakers from Allbirds -- a Black Friday special.
$135

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon Cyber Monday Finds: Save on Wunder Under, Align and More

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fitness Trackers: Fitbit, Apple, More

The BaubleBar Ring Loved By Julia Roberts Is On Sale for Cyber Monday

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on AirPods and Headphones

Save $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Deals Under $100

The Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Is Here! Shop The Best Deals Here