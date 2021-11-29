Allbirds is hosting its first-ever Cyber Monday sale -- and if the excitement for one-of-a-kind holiday savings isn't enough to get you in the shopping mood, then the available shoe styles that are now marked down (including many classic sneakers) should definitely get you hyped.

Unlike other brands, Allbirds incorporates an eco-friendly touch to Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. For Black Friday 2021, rather than offering markdowns, the eco-conscious fashion brand, known for its comfortable, minimalist sneakers made from natural and sustainable materials, released limited-edition styles of the Runner-Up Mizzle sneakers -- the classic wet-weather shoe got a cozy upgrade with soft merino wool on the inside for added comfort.

Allbirds' sneakers are an amazing gift for friends, family and even as an early holiday treat to yourself. In addition to footwear, the brand offers apparel and accessories -- be sure to check out their planet-friendly gift ideas. Regardless of the shoe style you're looking for, you're sure to find a comfortable match at Allbirds.

If you're looking for more holiday shopping deals or gifting ideas, gifts for teens, stocking stuffer inspiration or for any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shop the Allbirds Cyber Monday sale below in support of Mother Nature -- but hurry, the sale ends tonight. Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

Tree Topper Sneakers Allbirds Tree Topper Sneakers With these sneakers, you can feel stylish and save the planet too -- thanks to the shoe's use of eucalyptus tree for the make. $115 $87 Buy Now

Plus, shop the brand's limited-edition Black Friday sneakers below too.

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon Cyber Monday Finds: Save on Wunder Under, Align and More

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Fitness Trackers: Fitbit, Apple, More

The BaubleBar Ring Loved By Julia Roberts Is On Sale for Cyber Monday

The Best Cyber Monday Deals on AirPods and Headphones

Save $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Deals Under $100

The Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Is Here! Shop The Best Deals Here