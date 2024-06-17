Whether you're hitting the gym, focusing at the office or running errands, headphones have become a necessity. If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, you can find great discounts on popular Beats models right now. When it comes to personal audio, Apple's Beats makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds on the market.

Beats headphones deliver a bass-heavy alternative to Apple AirPods. From workout earbuds to Oprah's favorite over-ear headphones, Beats' popular models are known for their wireless connectivity and high-end audio. Better yet, they are currently on sale for up to 56% off at Amazon.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024 in July, you can upgrade your listening experience with low prices on Beats' impressive headphones. For rich, immersive sound when listening to music or taking calls, the all-new Beats Studio Pro model is $170 off in four different colors. "These are the best of the best,” Oprah said about the wireless headphones.

Ahead, check out all the best Amazon deals on Beats headphones and earbuds available right now.

Best Beats Headphones Deals

Beats Solo 4 Amazon Beats Solo 4 The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $130 Shop Now

Best Beats Earbuds Deals

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds Beats Studio Buds are great for anyone looking for style and quality in one package, with up to 8 hours of listening time and active noise cancellation options. They come with multiple ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit, and are sweat-and-water-resistant so you can work out without worrying about them being damaged or malfunctioning. $150 $100 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: