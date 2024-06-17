Shop
Best Beats Headphone Deals: Save Up to $195 on Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Beats Studio3 LeBron James
Beats
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:21 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

Shop the best deals on Beats noise-canceling headphones and earbuds happening at Amazon right now.

Whether you're hitting the gym, focusing at the office or running errands, headphones have become a necessity. If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, you can find great discounts on popular Beats models right now. When it comes to personal audio, Apple's Beats makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds on the market.

Beats headphones deliver a bass-heavy alternative to Apple AirPods. From workout earbuds to Oprah's favorite over-ear headphones, Beats' popular models are known for their wireless connectivity and high-end audio. Better yet, they are currently on sale for up to 56% off at Amazon. 

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024 in July, you can upgrade your listening experience with low prices on Beats' impressive headphones. For rich, immersive sound when listening to music or taking calls, the all-new Beats Studio Pro model is $170 off in four different colors. "These are the best of the best,” Oprah said about the wireless headphones.

Ahead, check out all the best Amazon deals on Beats headphones and earbuds available right now.

Best Beats Headphones Deals

Beats Solo 4

Beats Solo 4
Amazon

Beats Solo 4

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $130

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $170 on Oprah's favorite headphones.

$350 $180

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $155

Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These wireless Bluetooth headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways to choose from. Save $85 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

$200 $129

Shop Now

Best Beats Earbuds Deals

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro with Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound.

$200 $160

Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds
Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds are great for anyone looking for style and quality in one package, with up to 8 hours of listening time and active noise cancellation options. They come with multiple ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit, and are sweat-and-water-resistant so you can work out without worrying about them being damaged or malfunctioning.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Say goodbye to the frustration of constantly readjusting your earbuds with the revolutionary Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds.

$250 $160

Shop Now

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

Save $30 on the Beat Flex Wireless Earbuds. With four ear-tip options, these earbuds easily mold to your ear shape for long-lasting comfort.

$70 $40

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: