If there' a teenager in your life, you're probably stumped on the perfect gift idea that's fun. Don't worry -- we have some holiday gift ideas for you whether you're shopping for a teen boy or a teenage girl.

We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when there are so many holiday deals and steals on the Internet. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok.

In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's also a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered cool gift ideas seen on the app.

The most wanted Christmas gifts among teens this year include the Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge, Crocs Unisex Clogs, the versatile Always Pan and so much more.

If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, browse through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll be a hit with your beloved teen girl or boy this holiday season.

Fashion

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog Amazon Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog Crocs are cool again -- and celebs like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and even Nick Cannon have all been spotted wearing the shoe as of late. Choose from a range of colors of this iconic slip-on shoe at Amazon. $30 Buy Now

UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Amazon UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide This Fluff Yeah Slide is a favorite of Lizzo and Hailey Bieber. Not only is the style available at Amazon in a number of colors, it's also TikTok-approved and said to provide so much comfort. $60 Buy Now

Beauty

Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Ulta Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler The Tangle Teezer hairbrush is a favorite for detangling without pulling, tugging or snagging. It's great for using on wet hair and you can find it on Ulta. $14 Buy Now

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge Amazon Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge If you really take your skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges on Amazon -- which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas. $50 Buy Now

Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Nordstrom Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item from Nordstrom could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 $27 Buy Now

Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier Glossier The Dewy Look Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Lip Gloss and Cloud Paint cheek color. $50 Buy Now

Home

Leisure Town Fleece Blanket Amazon Leisure Town Fleece Blanket Maybe it's the extra time spent at home during the pandemic or just the cozy winter weather ahead, but TikTok-ers are especially excited about large, heavy duty blankets at the moment -- and this fleece one from Amazon could make the perfect stocking stuffer. $26 Buy Now

Electronics

Apple Pencil Amazon Apple Pencil The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. Available at Amazon. $99 $80 Buy Now

More Gift Ideas for Teens

Locca Boba Tea Kit Amazon Locca Boba Tea Kit Sophisticated teens line up for blocks to get bubble tea -- but if you're looking for cool gifts, this kit lets them make it at home! $43 Buy Now

