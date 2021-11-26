Shopping

Black Friday 2021 Is Here! Shop the Best 65+ Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Nordstrom and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Black Friday Sales to Shop Today
Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon

Black Friday sales are well underway and if you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, now’s the time. With shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of -- and avoid any post-Thanksgiving Day stresses, in the process.

Thankfully, many stores have already begun rolling out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Amazon, Macy'sWalmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Keurig, there's dozens of amazing, early Black Friday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Black Friday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need. 

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Black Friday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best early Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

 Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: 

AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
AirPods Pro
These must-have Apple AirPods use active noise-canceling technology to block out any noise that isn't your favorite music, podcasts or TV shows. Need to hear important announcements while you have your AirPods in? The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water and sweat resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three different sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit.
$249$170
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
Amazon
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series
This model of Amazon's new Fire TV Omni Series comes with a far-field microphone for true hands-free control. That means you can change the channel without talking to your Alexa remote.
$560$410
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. 
$100$60
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. 
$159$100
11.6" HP Chromebook with Touchscreen
11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen
Amazon
11.6" HP Chromebook with Touchscreen
Take this light and durable HP Chromebook with you anywhere. It travels well and has a long battery life for streaming movies and shows. 
$260$145
TCL 40" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 40" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Holiday movie marathons are right around the corner. 
$350$230

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Stay on top of your fitness with this water-resistant Apple Watch Series 3 that makes it easier to better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. 
$199$109
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark® EZ Robot is your easy path to a smart clean, row by row, room to room. 
$499$288
TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Roku TV
Walmart
TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Smart Roku TV is loved by users for its clear images and built-in smart technology.
$430$279
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film with this magical gift. 
$60$48
Samsung 55" Frame TV
SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K (2160P) The Frame QLED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 55" Frame TV
Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art.
$1,398$998

Nordstrom Black Friday deals 2021:

BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Nordstrom
BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Chic meets comfort with these faux leather pants from Nordstrom.
$98$59
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Get the TikTok-approved Coach Tabby Crossbody bag for 30% off at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale.
$395$277
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
'Tis the season for stylish and sturdy Chelsea boots. Thus suede version from Marc Fisher comes with the big lugs that 2021 is demanding. 
$190

Dyson Black Friday deals 2021:

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner
The lightweight, cordless V10 has smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to pick up pet hair.
$500$400
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology to purify your air while keeping you cool.
$400$300
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. 
$450$400
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Dyson
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
This machine projects purified, humidified air throughout the whole room, so you don’t breathe dry, stale air.
$820$699

Our Place Black Friday deals 2021:

The Always Pan
The Always Pan
Our Place
The Always Pan
Our Place is having their biggest sale of the year with major discounts on dinnerware, home goods and, of course, the do-it-all Always Pan.
$145$99
Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot
Our Place
Perfect Pot
One pot designed to replace multiple by doing everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming all in one.
$165$125
Our Place Dinner for 4
Our Place Dinner for 4
Our Place
Our Place Dinner for 4
With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner.
$290$190

Best Buy Black Friday deals 2021:

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Touch Laptop
Lenovo Chromebook 3 14" Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Touch Laptop
This top-rated laptop is great for students or anyone looking to stream their favorite shows -- plus, it's currently available for $230 off at Best Buy.
$379$148
50" TCL 5 Series 4K Roku TV
50" TCL 5 Series 4K Roku TV
Best Buy
50" TCL 5 Series 4K Roku TV
This highly reviewed 50-inch TCL set has QLED (quantum dot LED) technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.
$599$450
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson via Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Get full-size cleaning without being held back by a cord. 
$800$600
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $700 cheaper.
$2,400$1,700
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Start your day in style with the limited-edition Jonathan Adler x Keurig collaboration.
$100$50

Samsung Black Friday deals 2021:

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra features the fastest processor in Samsung's Galaxy lineup to speedily connect you to everything you love. 
$1,200$825
Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro
Get the most out of your audio experience with studio quality sound and active noise cancellation.
$200$99
Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung
Galaxy S21 5G
Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality.
$800$150

More Early Black Friday Sales to Shop Now:

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek has handbags. puffer jackets, and shoes up to 70% off. 

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear at Coach Outlet's Black Friday Flash Sale. 

Columbia Sportswear: The Early Black Friday sale is on at Columbia Sportswear! Through Nov. 21, shoppers can take up to 40% off select gear, plus enjoy free shipping on orders of more than $99.

Girlfriend Collective: Take 30% off sitewide until November 29. 

J.Crew: Get up to 50% off holiday party-ready styles and 30% off sale styles with code SALETIME.

Kate Spade: Ending Nov. 23, take up to 50% off select bags, wallets and jewelry with code BFPREVIEW.

Macy's: Macy's Black Friday Preview Sale is on through Nov. 22, shoppers can take up to 20% off select merchandise with the code SCORE

Madewell: Everything is 30% off with code OHJOY at checkout. 

Nike: Save up to 50% and use code BLACKFRIDAY for an extra 20% off already discounted deals. 

Nordstrom: Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on top products with Nordstrom's Black Friday Deals -- happening now through Nov. 26.

Tory Burch: The Holiday Event is live with 30% off $250+ and up to 50% off sale styles. 

Reebok: Use promo code CYBRWEEK to save 35% sitewide & an extra 50% on sale items at Reebok's biggest sales of the year. 

The Best Black Friday Tech and TV Deals

Best Buy: With Black Friday prices guaranteed, get up to $800 off select TVs, and other savings on video games, laptops, home appliances and more.

Samsung: Enjoy ET's early access to Samsung's Black Friday event with the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones.

The Best Black Friday Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Allswell: Black Friday arrived early with 20% off everything at Allswell! Just use code THANKFUL

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s Early Black Friday sale.

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding through November 28.

Casper: Save up to 50% off select Casper mattresses at the Last Call Sale plus 10% off the Original and everything else.

Dyson: Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute until November 27, and $50 off the Dyson V10 Absolute until December 4.

Keurig: Everything at Keurig is now 25% off, including coffee makers and K-Cups with code TIMETOSAVE21 until Sunday, Nov. 26. 

Layla Sleep: The Layla Hybrid Mattress is $200 off and the Memory Foam Mattress is $150 off until November 28. 

Nectar Sleep: Shop early access to the Nectar Nap Friday Sale and take $100 off your mattress, including one of the best mattresses in a box, and get $399 worth of sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector for free through Nov. 20.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off early Black Friday deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Wayfair: Black Friday early access has started with up to 80% off furniture, area rugs, bedding, lighting, and more. 

The Best Black Friday Cookware Deals

Caraway: Ending Nov. 30, take 10% off when you spend $95 or more, 15% off when you spend $395 and up or 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

Our Place: The brand behind the Always Pan is having its biggest sale of the year. Take up to $125 off! 

Sur La Table: Save up to 55% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma's Black Friday Sale, save up to 50% off kitchen deals and take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Beautycounter: Take 15% off sitewide at BeautyCounter through November 28.

Lancome: For a limited time, shoppers can get 25% off their order or 30% off when you sing up or sing in to Lancome.

It Cosmetics: Get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select sale items at It Cosmetics. 

NuFACE: Facial toning kits are on sale for their lowest price ever. Shop NuFACE with 35% off sitewide today. 

Olive & June: Known for its long-lasting nail polish, Olive & June is taking 25% off everything with code HAPPY25

SkinStore: Give your skin the rejuvenation & hydration it deserves with 25% off Face Masks. 

Soko Glam: Save 30% sitewide at Soko Glam when you use the promo code SGWONDERLAND30.

Ulta Beauty: Black Friday deals are happening all week long at Ulta like 50% off Clinique and Colourpop.

