Back to school season is right around the corner, and Old Navy is making it easy for shoppers to get stylish wardrobe additions for busy days ahead! The retailer is offering up to 50% off sitewide, including clothing and accessories for women, men and kids.

Whether you're a college student returning to campus or a parent shopping for the kids, Old Navy has a ton of deals on clothes, shoes and accessories to wear for the upcoming school year. From dorm room loungewear and cute outfits for class to cool sneakers and activewear, the Old Navy sale is one you don't want to miss for back-to-school shopping.

The sitewide sale features deals starting at $8 through Aug. 9. The kids sale has styles starting from $6 and ends on Aug. 19.

Shop the Old Navy sale and see ET Style's favorite picks below.

