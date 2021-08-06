Sponsored by Old Navy

Old Navy Back-to-School Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Sitewide

By ETonline Staff
old navy sale 1280
Old Navy

Back to school season is right around the corner, and Old Navy is making it easy for shoppers to get stylish wardrobe additions for busy days ahead! The retailer is offering up to 50% off sitewide, including clothing and accessories for women, men and kids.

Whether you're a college student returning to campus or a parent shopping for the kids, Old Navy has a ton of deals on clothes, shoes and accessories to wear for the upcoming school year. From dorm room loungewear and cute outfits for class to cool sneakers and activewear, the Old Navy sale is one you don't want to miss for back-to-school shopping. 

The sitewide sale features deals starting at $8 through Aug. 9. The kids sale has styles starting from $6 and ends on Aug. 19. 

Shop the Old Navy sale and see ET Style's favorite picks below. 

Short-Sleeve Striped Slub-Knit Terry Hoodie
Short-Sleeve Striped Slub-Knit Terry Hoodie
Old Navy
Short-Sleeve Striped Slub-Knit Terry Hoodie
A V-neck short-sleeve hoodie perfect for layering with a tee and denim. 
$25 (REGULARLY $40)
Mid-Rise Vintage Street Jogger Sweatpants
Old Navy Mid-Rise Vintage Street Jogger Sweatpants
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Vintage Street Jogger Sweatpants
A pair of stylish loungewear joggers are a dorm wardrobe essential. We love the fun leopard print!
$25 (REGULARLY $35)
High Support Racerback Sports Bra
High Support Racerback Sports Bra for Women
Old Navy
High Support Racerback Sports Bra
For optimal support and coverage, opt for this sports bra with padded shoulder straps, mesh racerback, double hook-and-eye closure and molded cups. 
$30 (REGULARLY $33)
High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Leggings
High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Leggings
Old Navy
High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Leggings
The PowerSoft Leggings have light compression, a super smooth feel and side pockets. 
$36 (REGULARLY $40)
High-Waisted PowerSoft Crop Jogger Pants
High-Waisted PowerSoft Crop Jogger Pants
Old Navy
High-Waisted PowerSoft Crop Jogger Pants
If you prefer cropped leggings, go for the High-Waisted PowerSoft Crop Jogger Pants. 
$30 (REGULARLY $37)
High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Biker Shorts
High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Biker Shorts
Old Navy
High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Biker Shorts
Wear these high-waist biker shorts for working out or running errands. 
$24 (REGULARLY $27)
Extra High-Waisted Vintage Sweat Shorts
Extra High-Waisted Vintage Sweat Shorts
Old Navy
Extra High-Waisted Vintage Sweat Shorts
We love these sweat shorts for not looking sloppy. The pull-on design has an extra high waist, so it'll pair perfectly with crop tops. 
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans
Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans
These skinny jeans have over 29,000 reviews! The mid-rise, super skinny pair is popular for its comfortable stretch and a lightweight feel. 
$19 (REGULARLY $30)
Waist-Defined Short-Sleeve Specially-Dyed Utility Romper
Waist-Defined Short-Sleeve Specially-Dyed Utility Romper
Old Navy
Waist-Defined Short-Sleeve Specially-Dyed Utility Romper
This utility-style romper with drawstring waist is so cute. 
$38 (REGULARLY $45)
Micro-Stripe Breathe ON Tee for Men
Micro-Stripe Breathe ON Tee for Men
Old Navy
Micro-Stripe Breathe ON Tee for Men
A soft, lightweight tee with micro stripes. 
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Cargo Pants for Men
Old Navy Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Cargo Pants for Men
Old Navy
Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Cargo Pants for Men
Style these cool cargo jogger pants with your favorite t-shirt. 
$39 (REGULARLY $45)
All-New Straight 360° Stretch Performance Jeans for Men
All-New Straight 360 Stretch Performance Jeans for Men
Old Navy
All-New Straight 360° Stretch Performance Jeans for Men
This isn't just a regular jean! It's made from moisture-wicking, temperature control fabric and it has the highest level of stretch. 
$45 (REGULARLY $50)
High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Tie Biker Shorts for Girls
High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Tie Biker Shorts for Girls
Old Navy
High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Tie Biker Shorts for Girls
These biker shorts are simply adorable, thanks to the neon yellow and side-tie detail. 
$10 (REGULARLY $20)
Skinny Built-In Tough Pull-On Jeans for Girls
Skinny Built-In Tough Pull-On Jeans for Girls
Old Navy
Skinny Built-In Tough Pull-On Jeans for Girls
Stock up on new jeans for girls. Our top choice is this effortless pull-on pair.
$12 (REGULARLY $20)
No-Show Printed Socks 6-Pack for Girls
No-Show Printed Socks 6-Pack for Girls
Old Navy
No-Show Printed Socks 6-Pack for Girls
No kid can have too many socks! Score this six-pack of no-show socks. 
$9 (REGULARLY $13)
PowerSoft Strappy Dress for Girls
PowerSoft Strappy Dress for Girls
Old Navy
PowerSoft Strappy Dress for Girls
Style meets function in this sporty dress with comfy stretch, built-in shelf bra and elastic straps. 
$15 (REGULARLY $30)
Cozy Cinched-Hem Rib-Knit Top for Girls
Cozy Cinched-Hem Rib-Knit Top for Girls
Old Navy
Cozy Cinched-Hem Rib-Knit Top for Girls
This cozy henley-style, cinched top is perfect for fall. 
$15 (REGULARLY $27)
Gender-Neutral Canvas Lace-Up Sneakers for Kids
Gender-Neutral Canvas Lace-Up Sneakers for Kids
Old Navy
Gender-Neutral Canvas Lace-Up Sneakers for Kids
This canvas sneaker goes with everything!
$19 (REGULARLY $27)
Uniform Built-In Flex Pique Polo for Boys
Uniform Built-In Flex Pique Polo for Boys
Old Navy
Uniform Built-In Flex Pique Polo for Boys
A classic polo shirt is a school staple. 
$6 (REGULARLY $10)
Techie Fleece Tapered Sweatpants for Boys
Techie Fleece Tapered Sweatpants for Boys
Old Navy
Techie Fleece Tapered Sweatpants for Boys
Whether it's worn outdoors or indoors, these fleece sweatpants will be comfortable, breathable and moisture-wicking.  
$22 (REGULARLY $27)

